Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Jose Altuve to Hit Home Run vs. Athletics)

The end of the MLB regular season is upon us. All 30 teams across the Majors will play in their final series of the year, with a few more playoff spots to be locked in before the postseason begins.

That means this is the final Friday night of the regular season that we can try to cash in on a few home run bets. There are three players I'm targeting to hit a dinger tonight, so let's dive into them.

Best MLB Home Run Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Kazuma Okamoto Home Run (+320)

Miguel Vargas Home Run (+390)

Jose Altuve Home Run (+430)

Kazuma Okamoto Home Run (+320)

Nick Lodolo gets the start for the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night, and he has had an issue giving up home runs this season, allowing 1.74 home runs per nine innings pitched. With that in mind, let's bet on Kazuma Okamoto, the Blue Jays' home run leader, to hit one more dinger this season. He has posted strong numbers against lefties this season, including hitting 10 home runs and sporting a slugging percentage of .517 against them.

Miguel Vargas Home Run (+390)

The Colorado Rockies are rolling with Tomoyuki Sugano on the mound tonight, and he has the seventh-highest home runs allowed rate amongst pitchers with 80+ innings pitched this season at 1.89. It's not just a product of pitching at Coors Field either. In fact, he has given up more home runs on the road (18) than at home (13) this season.

To try to take advantage of that, I'm going to bet on the White Sox' home run leader, Miguel Vargas, to hit his 34th dinger of the season.

Jose Altuve Home Run (+430)

If you're going to bet on Jose Altuve to hit a home run, you should do it when the Astros are facing a left-handed pitcher. He has a .441 slugging percentage against lefties, compared to a .386 slugging percentage against righties. They'll face a lefty starter tonight in Jacob Lopez of the Athletics, who has allowed 1.69 home runs per nine innings pitched this season.

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