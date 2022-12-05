Clemens, Bonds, Schilling Denied Hall of Fame Induction for 11th Time

After failing to be voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame by the BBWAA, Roger Clemens, Barry Bonds and Curt Schilling were once again denied entry into the Hall of Fame Sunday, after appearing on the ballot for the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum by Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee. It is the 11th time that the trio has been up for consideration for entry into the Hall of Fame; the three were once again, all denied entry.

A committee of 16 members voted, and the results were announced Sunday evening. Fred McGriff was the only candidate on the ballot that received enshrinement.

In order to receive enshrinement, a player needed to receive 75% of 12 votes.

Schilling came the closest of the three, collecting seven votes. Don Mattingly received eight votes, and Dale Murphy received six.

Albert Belle and Rafael Palmeiro were also among those that were denied entry.

This won't be the last chance for these players to be voted into the Hall of Fame. Bonds, Clemens and Schilling will certainly receive consideration from the Veterans Committee in the future.

