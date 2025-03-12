ESPN MLB Insider Says Kansas City Royals Avoided Disaster with Bobby Witt Jr. Injury
THURSDAY AM: ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan says that nothing is broken and the Royals have avoided a lengthy absence for Witt.
And Witt himself offered a "thumbs up" emoji on social media, seemingly indicating that he's ok.
WEDNESDAY PM: The Kansas City Royals will wait anxiously for further information after seeing superstar Bobby Witt Jr. leave Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners early with injury.
He was hit by a pitch from Mariners All-Star closer Andres Munoz. The Royals described it as a left forearm injury.
Invaluable to the Royals, Witt hit .332 to win the American League batting title last season. He also belted 32 homers, netted 109 RBIs and had 45 doubles. He also led the majors in hits with 211. Witt added 31 stolen bases and finished second in the American League MVP race, ahead of Juan Soto and behind Aaron Judge.
He also made his first All-Star Game and looks as if he'll be one of the best players in the game for years to come. He won a Gold Glove Award and a Silver Slugger, joining the rare history of players to do both in the same season.
Kansas City finished second in the American League Central and even beat the Baltimore Orioles in the American League wild card series. They ultimately lost to the New York Yankees in the American League Division Series, ending their season.
Expectations for this year's group of Royals are very high, but should Witt miss time with injury, the ceiling is dramatically lowered for the group. The Royals will hopefully have an update on Thursday morning.
The regular season begins on March 27 as the Royals play against the Cleveland Guardians. The Guardians won the American League Central a season ago.
