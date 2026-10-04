The Brewers were able to hold on at home and beat the Padres, 3-2, in Game 1 of their NLDS on Saturday night. But the victory didn’t come without controversy, as a moment in the top of the ninth left everyone in disbelief.

In case you missed it, Padres first baseman Ty France launched a moon shot to left field that seemed destined to land deep in the stands for what would have been a two-run home run that would have given San Diego a one-run lead. Instead, the ball hit off the roof at American Family Field and was caught by Brewers left fielder Jackson Chourio for an out.

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Here’s how that played out:

Oh. My. Goodness.



This ball hit by France looked to potentially be a go-ahead home run, but it hit the roof and was caught, and was ruled an out. pic.twitter.com/E6pnoausP7 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 4, 2026

The reason it was called an out is because the stadium’s ground rules, which the umpires laid out to both teams before the first pitch of the game, state that any fair ball that hits the roof is then in play. If the ball was foul and hit the roof it would have been ruled a dead ball and France would have continued his at-bat.

Instead, France was ruled out and the game ended moments later when Jackson Merrill lined out to right field.

The Brewers’ social media team then didn’t waste any time in trolling the Padres, tweeting: “Vibes are through the roof” while celebrating the win.

Vibes are through the roof 📈 pic.twitter.com/1ZShTzyUI8 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) October 4, 2026

Well played, Brewers.

What Ty France and the Padres said about the roof ruling after the game

France and the Padres were rightfully frustrated after the game.

"I stood there and watched it, and it was going [out]. It was staying fair. It hit a wire, took a right and the guy caught it,” France said. “It's a game-changing swing. I haven't really been able to fully process that, but yeah, it's a game-changing swing."

"You'd think with all the technology & data & everything we have now, you'd be able to make a clear call...that shouldn't be an out."



Ty France on the home run that wasn't.@FriarTerritory pic.twitter.com/OIEGw1CFei — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) October 4, 2026

France thought technology should have been used to determine if the ball was going to be a home run.

"You would think with all the technology and data and everything we have now, we'd be able to make a clear call on that," France said. "I don't know if that's ever been done before. We've got ball tracking, we've got exit velocity, we've got projected distances. We have all that stuff."

Padres manager Craig Stammen confirmed that the umpire Nic Lentz went over the ground rule before the first pitch of the game.

"We joked about it at the umpire meeting today about what would happen if the ball hit the roof," Stammen said. "And it was unlikely, but it happened. Unfortunately it was a bad break for us. It looked like it was a possible home run. It just didn't go our way."

What Brewers manager Pat Murphy said about the ruling after the game

While the Padres were bummed out by the ruling, the Brewers were more than happy to be on the other side of it and get the win in the series opener.

Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy didn’t think it would have been a home run even if it didn’t hit the roof.

"It was going to be a foul ball for sure," he said.

He then joked about the late-great Bob Uecker having something to do with it.

"I think the only thing that you could probably figure on the ball that everybody's going to be talking about is that Ueck decided to put his hand on it and swat it down so Chourio could catch it," he said. "So thanks, Ueck."

Game 2 of the best-of-five series is set for Sunday at 4 p.m. ET.