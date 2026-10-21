6 Starters With Opt-Outs or Options Who Could Reshape MLB's Pitching Market

While there are still a few playoff games left this fall, it's never too early to start looking at some of the names that could be on the move in the offseason.

Many baseball fans are looking forward to seeing how the Tarik Skubal saga unfolds this winter. But beyond that, several other hurlers could spice up the pitching market if they enter free agency. Here are six pitchers worth monitoring this offseason if they opt out of their current contracts or decline a player option or mutual option.

Michael King

Oct 6, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Michael King (34) pitches during the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game three of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right-hander Michael King signed a three-year, $75 million deal with the San Diego Padres last December. The contract also includes a player opt-out after the first two seasons. And if the 31-year-old opts out of his current contract, he'd likely be one of the most sought-after arms on the pitching market this winter.

King posted a 3.21 ERA in 32 regular-season starts for the Padres this year, striking out 159 batters in a career-high 185 innings. He also made two playoff starts for San Diego and closed out another game this fall. While the Padres would probably prefer to keep the right-hander in their rotation, it'll be interesting to see what King's market looks like if he opts out of his current deal.

Sonny Gray

Sep 5, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Sonny Gray (54) throws during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boston Red Sox right-hander Sonny Gray should get some American League Cy Young Award votes this year. The 36-year-old posted an 18-5 record and a 2.72 ERA in 29 starts for Boston in 2026. And now, the veteran heads into the offseason with a $30 million mutual option for 2027.

It's widely expected that Gray's mutual option won't be exercised. If that happens, the three-time All-Star could be highly coveted by any contender looking to add a veteran presence to its rotation.

Nick Martinez

Oct 17, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Nick Martinez (28) throws a pitch against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning in game four of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Nick Martinez enjoyed a breakout season in 2026. The 36-year-old earned his first All-Star appearance after posting a 3.10 ERA in 31 starts for the American League's top team. And he still has a chance to showcase his talents in the World Series.

Martinez has a $20 million mutual option with the Rays for 2027. If the right-hander declines that option and tests free agency after his career season, he could land a lucrative multi-year deal this winter.

Clay Holmes

Aug 25, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Clay Holmes against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After making two All-Star appearances as a reliever for the New York Yankees, right-hander Clay Holmes has been a starter for the past two seasons. In 2026, the 33-year-old posted a 3.29 ERA in 18 starts for the New York Mets and Chicago Cubs.

Holmes has a $12 million player option for 2027 that he's expected to decline. That could lead to a major payday for the 6-foot-5 righty this offseason.

Michael Soroka

Aug 22, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Michael Soroka (34) throws against the Cincinnati Reds in the third inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right-hander Michael Soroka produced an impressive bounce-back campaign in 2026. The 29-year-old posted a 3.41 ERA in 22 games with the Arizona Diamondbacks this year. That's his best season since 2019, when he was an All-Star with the Atlanta Braves at just 21.

Soroka has dealt with injuries early in his career. But several teams might be willing to take a chance on the 2015 first-round draft pick if he declines his $10 million mutual option with the Diamondbacks for 2027.

Luis Severino

May 16, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) throws a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right-hander Luis Severino is entering the final year of his three-year, $67 million contract with the Athletics. But the 32-year-old has a $22 million player option for 2027. He's previously complained about the A's current home field, so declining that player option could allow the two-time All-Star to make most of his starts elsewhere next year.

On the other hand, Severino suffered a right shoulder strain this season, limiting him to 12 starts. That injury might affect his potential contract offers if he enters free agency this offseason. Either way, the hard-throwing righty could be an intriguing option for some teams if he declines his player option with the A's.