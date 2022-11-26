How Will Seattle Mariners Replace Carlos Santana at DH?

36-year-old first baseman Carlos Santana agreed to a one-year, $6.7 million contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates Friday, meaning that the Seattle Mariners will need to find a new designated hitter for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.

The Mariners acquired Santana from the Kansas City Royals in late June for Wyatt Mills and William Fleming. Santana played 79 games with the Mariners as the club's primary designated hitter, slashing .192/.293/.693, and starting all five of the Mariners' playoff games.

Santana's departure creates an opening at the designated hitter position.

As it stands right now, left fielder Jesse Winker should be the favorite to open the season as the club's primary DH. The Mariners have a handful of outfielders on their active roster. Winker was the worst defensive outfielder among the group in 2022, posting -16 Defensive Runs Saved.

The Mariners could line up Jarred Kelenic in left field, Julio Rodriguez in center field, and Teoscar Hernandez in right field, with Winker at the DH spot.

Winker is not a sure-bet to DH, however. Some have speculated that the Mariners will trade Winker, coming off his career-worst 2022 season, when he slashed just .219/.344/.688. Winker had previously posted a career slash line of .288/.385/.888 over his first five big league seasons, all of which he spent in Cincinnati as a member of the Reds.

Trading Winker now would be selling him at his lowest value. The Mariners might want to run it back with Winker and see if he can bounce back in 2023.

Perhaps the Mariners might want to give 25-year-old Taylor Trammell more reps. Trammell was at one time one of the best prospects in baseball. The DH spot could be an opening for him to get more playing time, having played just 94 total career games in his first two seasons.

The Mariners could also explore the possibility of re-signing fan favorite Mitch Haniger, who is drawing interest from division rivals, the Los Angeles Angels and Texas Rangers.

Perhaps there is a free agent (or two) that general manager Jerry Dipoto is eyeing to fill the void Santana's departure creates. Dipoto could also look to the trade market as a means to supplement his team, something he did a week ago when he acquired outfielder Teoscar Hernandez from the Toronto Blue Jays. The Mariners' offseason appears to be far from over.

