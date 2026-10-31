Jazz Chisholm Jr., Brandon Lowe, and Luis Arraez Lead Loaded Second Base Market

Multiple noteworthy second basemen could be on different teams in the 2027 MLB season.

This year's second base market features at least five multi-time All-Stars. Some of these players could re-sign with their most recent team, but anything can happen in the offseason. Here are some of the second basemen who will likely be highly coveted free agents this winter.

Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Aug 23, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) hits a two-run home run during the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into the 2026 season, New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. set his sights on posting a 50-50 campaign before entering free agency. The 28-year-old stole a career-high 41 bases, but he also hit .231 with 19 home runs this year. His 2026 batting average and OPS were his lowest in any season in which he played at least 60 games.

Still, Chisholm is expected to headline this year's free agent class of second basemen. Unless he accepts a qualifying offer from the Yankees, the two-time All-Star could earn a lucrative, long-term deal this offseason.

Brandon Lowe

Sep 19, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) circles the bases on a game-winning two-run home run against the Kansas City Royals during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brandon Lowe posted impressive offensive numbers this year in his first season with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The 32-year-old hit .260 with 35 homers and 96 RBIs. Those aren't career highs for the two-time All-Star, but they're close (.270 in 2019, 39 homers and 99 RBIs in 2021).

The Pirates aren't exactly known for spending a lot of money in free agency, so it wouldn't be surprising if Lowe plays elsewhere in 2027. Either way, the lefty-swinging slugger should be able to cash in on his strong 2026 campaign this winter.

Luis Arraez

Sep 11, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Luis Arraez (4) hits an RBI single against the Atlanta Braves in the eleventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Lowe is likely viewed as the top power-hitting second baseman available this offseason, Luis Arraez is arguably the best contact hitter on the market at any position. The three-time batting champion hit .310 in 2026 with six home runs and 64 RBIs. He also posted his fifth straight season with over 170 hits.

Although Arraez has experience at first base, the 29-year-old expressed his desire to play second base last offseason. The Philadelphia Phillies may try to re-sign the four-time All-Star, but several other teams will likely also want to add the talented hitter to the top of their lineup.

Gleyber Torres, others

Sep 14, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Detroit Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) throws to first base to put out Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Andres Gimenez (not pictured) at first base during the fifth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gleyber Torres could be an intriguing option at second base for some teams this offseason. The three-time All-Star dealt with an oblique injury in 2026 that limited him to 96 games, but the nine-year veteran is just entering his age-30 season. It'll be interesting to see what the former Detroit Tigers second baseman's market looks like this winter.

Jeff McNeil is another veteran option at second base. The two-time All-Star will turn 35 next April, but he could be a temporary answer for any team looking to add a former batting champion on a potential short-term deal. Other free agents with second base experience include Jonathan India, Gavin Lux, Adam Frazier, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa.