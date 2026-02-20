Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr. Could Be MLB's Best Second Baseman

Entering his final year with the New York Yankees, second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. wants to leave the team no choice but to re-sign him.

Coming off a year with 31 home runs and 31 stolen bases, Chisholm has his eyes on the prize. He ended up playing 130 games last year, but this year he has bigger aspirations in mind.

Looking to finish with a 50/50 season is no easy feat, but it's something that isn't the furthest from reality.

In order to make that happen, Chisholm needs to find a way to hit better on the road. His home/road splits are far from great, and that'll be a driving force in his next contract.

Jazz Chisholm Named No. 3 Second Baseman

Currently, Chicago Cubs Nico Hoerner and Arizona Diamondbacks Ketel Marte are ahead of Chisholm. That's great company to be in, but it's clear the 28-year old wants to be the best second baseman in the country.

The lefty has made quite a name for himself in New York after coming over from Miami in 2024. Now that he's a Top 3 second baseman, the ultimate goal is to be No. 1. At this point, Buster Olney isn't sold.

"Chisholm probably needs to balance his home/road splits to draw heightened interest from teams other than the Yankees. Again: Consistency. Teams will pay for it," he wrote.

Chisholm at Yankee Stadium: .277/.364/.528

Chisholm's 2025 campaign saw him finish with 150 wRC+ at Yankee Stadium which was a huge increase compared to what he did at all other parks. The MLB schedule is as balanced as it gets. There will be long stretches at home and on the road, but at the end of the day it all evens out.

If the Yankees aren't able to get more consistency out of their second baseman offensively, they'll have to question how much they really want to pay him in the offseason, if they even decide to pay him at all. His numbers at home are great, but the team would much rather have him be more consistent across the board.

Chisholm at All Other Ballparks: .207/.299/.432

To compare, his wRC+ was just 101 on the road. That's a huge step down from what he was doing in The Bronx, and obviously that's something to be concerned about.

Defensively, Chisholm doesn't give the Yankees much to worry about. He's able to do the little things right, but the team would love to see him get off to a hot start in Spring Training as he's one of four notable names playing in their opener.

