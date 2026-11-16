Yankees Should Slam the Door Shut on Jazz Chisholm Jr. Despite New Reports

It was a tough year for Jazz Chisholm Jr. That was one of the biggest surprises for the New York Yankees this year.

After being traded over in 2024 from the Miami Marlins, Chisholm hit the ground running, crushing a huge home run against the Philadelphia Phillies and sparking the team down the stretch. He followed that up with a 30-30 season in 2025. By the time 2026 rolled around, expectations were sky-high for the exuberant second baseman, and his inability to have an All-Star-caliber year was astonishing because it seemed that, at every turn, Chisholm could handle the bright lights of the Bronx.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. (17)



Opponent: Philadelphia Phillies

Pitcher: Matt Strahm

Date: 07/30/2024 pic.twitter.com/xopqVR352C — Yankees Home Runs (@NYY_HR) March 19, 2026

Some were hung up on Chisholm sucking on a lollipop, and if there's a reason the Yankees and he shouldn't continue their union, it has less to do with that and more to do with how poorly his contract year went. Sure, 19 home runs and 41 stolen bases show how dynamic a player he is, but a 98 wRC+ is well below the standard he set, and that is the lone red flag the Yankees should be worried about.

Bringing back Jazz Chisholm Jr. or not?

This poor year should signal one thing to Brian Cashman and company as they head deeper into the offseason. Is this a streaky player who struggles to pull himself out of a hole over a long season? What does that look like if they inked him long-term?

That's why Jim Bowden's report in The Athletic that the Yankees haven't closed the door on Chisholm came as a surprise. They didn't tender him a qualifying offer, and that looked like the end of a mostly exciting tenure that fell flat toward the end.

It's time for the Yankees to decide whether bringing back Jazz Chisholm Jr. is the right call. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Cashman, if he isn't comfortable giving Chisholm the qualifying offer, which is one year and $22 million, they shouldn't go multiple years with a lower AAV. Chisholm is an exciting and dynamic player and it's fair to wonder whether the version they got in 2026, when he struggled to be even a league-average bat, is what they get for the duration of a multi-year contract.

Plus, while the injury bug rarely reared its head while Chisholm was in New York, it was a part of his game with the Marlins. It would be a disaster if that's the version of Chisholm they get. They didn't deal with this much while Chisholm was in New York, but it always felt like his health could be a ticking time bomb after looking at his track record while in the National League.

Saying the Yankees shouldn't bring back Chisholm isn't a knock on him at all. Few players can put up double-digit homers and stolen bases while also bringing elite defense. Still, the relationship has run its course, and both sides should be looking elsewhere for now.

If Chisholm goes to a team like the Dodgers or Mets and rejuvenates himself, cleaning up the stench of 2026, that's fine. It isn't something the Yankees should bog themselves down about. They just need to find a more consistent bat.

Chisholm, unfortunately, has shown himself to be way too inconsistent statistically.

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