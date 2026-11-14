Red Sox Legend Endorses Jake Bauers After $58 Million Signing

Former Milwaukee Brewers slugger Jake Bauers is joining the Boston Red Sox and one franchise legend already has voiced his approval.

Dan Roche of WBZ-TV spoke to Red Sox Hall of Famer David Ortiz on Friday and the legendary slugger had nothing but positive things to say about Bauers.

"I think it's a great signing," Ortiz said. "I mean, he can hit for power, had a good season this past season. We need some offense. This is a great acquisition."

Asked David Ortiz for his thoughts on the Red Sox agreeing to a deal with free agent 1B/OF Jake Bauers.



Ortiz is hosting his annual "Weekend with Papi Celebrity Charity Golf Classic" down in Palm Beach, FL.



Money raised will go to the @DavidOrtizFund pic.twitter.com/IFKzzdacEe — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) November 13, 2026

Red Sox reporter Ken Powtak also spoke to Ortiz, who had more praise for Bauers.

"I think it’s a good acquisition. Guy that hits for power, he’s [gotten] very mature, getting better … offensively he’s a monster," Ortiz said.

The Red Sox Legend Spoke

Oct 26, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; David Ortiz looks on before game three of the 2026 World Series between Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you're a Boston fan wondering whether or not the four-year, $58 million addition of Bauers really helps the organization, Ortiz's take on the deal should give you some hope and solace.

Bauers made a name for himself nationally throughout the Brewers' run to the 2026 World Series, but it wasn't just a few good weeks for the 31-year-old. Something clicked for Bauers in 2026, and it doesn't hurt that he also had the largest opportunity of his big league career to this point. Bauers played in 144 games. Beforehand, his career high for games played in a season was 117 all the way back in 2019. In response, Bauers slashed .266/.389/.484 with an .874 OPS, 26 home runs, 86 RBIs, 11 stolen bases, 22 doubles, two triples and 93 runs scored.

His Baseball Savant advanced metrics page is all red as well. Bauers finished in the 91st percentile in batting run value, 93rd percentile in xwOBA, 91st percentile in average exit velocity, 92nd percentile in barrel rate, 94th percentile in hard-hit rate, 91st percentile in sweet spot rate, 93rd percentile in bat speed and 98th percentile in walk rate.

His 26 homers and 86 RBIs were great, but his advanced metrics should be what gives Boston fans hope that the production is sustainable. The walk rate stands out. The Red Sox finished the season 21st in the league in walks with 517. That's not going to cut it. Now, the Red Sox are adding someone who walks with the best of them, which will give Boston more baserunners and help the club overall.

The Red Sox's deal for Bauers looks good on paper and now has the public stamp of approval from one of the best overall players in franchise history. It's hard to ask for much more.