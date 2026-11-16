Mets Trending Up in Sandy Alcantara Next Team Market

Out of South Beach? Not quite. However, Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara is back in trade rumors during the MLB offseason, and the New York Mets are a team to watch, having been linked to him since the 2026 trade deadline. There is a 7% chance on Kalshi’s MLB trade market that the Mets land Alcantara.

Rumors had linked Alcantara and the Mets around the deadline, with his price of landing there sitting around 5%. Despite a trade not happening then and now into the offseason, the headline of Alcantara landing with the Mets is picking up steam and has forced a 2% jump. Kalshi still heavily favors the Marlins to retain him at 93%.

Sandy Alcantara next team - Kalshi

Miami Marlins 93%

New York Mets 7%

Kalshi settles the market based on which team Alcantara is with by March 25. A $10 trade that he lands with the Mets profits $124.

New users can enter the Kalshi bonus code VIP60 at registration to earn an exclusive $60 welcome bonus on one of the top-rated prediction market apps available today.

Revisiting the rumors

SNY’s Danny Albriano previously mentioned that the return for Alcantara could be expensive and that the Mets could lose several prospects in a potential trade.

"The exact return for Alcantara will depend on the type of prospects the Marlins are seeking to headline a deal (pitchers or position players) and their preference when it comes to those prospects' proximity to the majors (are they prioritizing guys who are close to contributing or not),” Albriano wrote. “And it's fair to believe the Mets would lose not just one of their most valued prospects, but two or three of them."

Marlins making it difficult

On Halloween, Alcantara got the scariest possible news by being blocked from becoming a free agent after the Marlins exercised his $21 million option for next season. This guarantees he’s under contract for at least one more year before becoming a free agent in 2028.

This could be more of a strategic move on the Marlins' front. Rather than letting Alcantara become a free agent this season and walk for free, they exercised the option and could potentially trade him on an enticing expiring contract.

In his second season following his Tommy John surgery, Alcantara finished the 2026 season going 13-11 with a 3.87 ERA.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.