Red Sox's $58 Million Jake Bauers Move Could Push All-Star Out of Boston

One of the biggest talking points throughout the 2026 Major League Baseball season was about the fact that the Boston Red Sox didn't have enough offense.

Now, of course, losing Roman Anthony for months of the season due to injury didn't help. But even when the rotation and bullpen were dominating, the offense wasn't exactly what the club needed. Boston didn't hit home runs and didn't make up for it by consistently getting on base. Instead, the Red Sox finished 12th in the league in team on-base percentage, for example. Rather than waiting around to fix the issue, Boston got to business on Friday and struck in free agency by signing former Milwaukee Brewers slugger Jake Bauers to a four-year, $58 million deal.

The Red Sox needed offense and Bauers will provide that, on paper at least. But how does his signing impact the rest of the roster? It's arguably not a good sign for Jarren Duran, above all else.

Bad News For Jarren Duran

Aug 30, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran (16) runs off the field at the end of the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before the signing, the one-time All-Star was already endlessly talked about as a potential trade candidate this offseason. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon also mentioned four teams as potential landing spots: San Diego Padres, Arizona Diamondbacks, Seattle Mariners and the Chicago Cubs.

One anonymous National League evaluator told Alex Speier of The Boston Globe that Duran is "very available" and Bob Nightengale of USA Today noted that rival teams would be "stunned" if Duran played for Boston again. All of this was before the Bauers deal. Now, the chances of Duran playing again for Boston seem even slimmer. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo added to the chorus of insiders talking about Duran's status on Friday and said that the Bauers deal could make Boston more "comfortable" dealing Duran.

Bauers is expected to get most of his playing time as the Red Sox's designated hitter. With Bauers as the DH, that removes an obvious way to work Duran into the lineup. With Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu, Duran doesn't have a clear path to time in the outfield and now doesn't have a path to the DH spot. Plus, with his projected arbitration salary being over $11 million, that's far too much to be a bench player. Especially after handing out a $58 million deal.

All of the signs out there point to Duran's time in Boston coming to an end this offseason. He has been great in Boston overall, but he doesn't have much of a path to playing time now. Don't be shocked if the Red Sox's next big move is shipping the speedster out of town. The Red Sox have started the offseason movement early, and yet there will be more to come.