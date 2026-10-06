Jazz Chisholm Jr. Had a Brutal Error in the Yankees’ Loss. What He Said After the Game Made It Worse.

The Yankees are a loss away from having their season come to an end after dropping Game 2 to the Rays, 5-2, on Monday night.

New York dug itself a hole early by making three brutal errors in the first inning. While Tampa Bay was only able to score one run in the opening frame, the defensive miscues by the Yankees set the tone for the night and were a big talking point in the clubhouse after the loss.

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Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. made one of those errors in the first inning when he tried to make a heroic play. After taking a flip from shortstop George Lombard Jr. to get a force out at second, Chisholm then made a wild spinning throw to first that skipped off the Rays’ dugout railing and allowed the Tampa Bay to score the first run of the game.

Here’s that play:

Yankees continue to embarrass themselves, this time it's Jazz Chisholm Jr. trying to be a hero pic.twitter.com/NPujS5lLcg — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) October 6, 2026

Chisholm spoke with the media after the game and, instead of admitting he made a bad decision by throwing the ball to first, he doubled down on his miscue and said he would have tried to do it again if given the chance.

“I'd probably still throw it, honestly,” he said. “The play that was trying to be made, I feel like I could've tried to make an even better throw. I’d try to throw it more close to the base. My back was turned.

“I’m just trying to make a play, trying to get my pitcher out of the play. My shortstop made a great play. I tried to make a great play too.”

Jazz Chisholm Jr. was asked how he'd do-over the Junior Caminero ground ball in the first inning that led to the first run of ALDS Game 2



"I'd probably still throw it, honestly. The play that was trying to be made. I feel like I could've made an even better throw" pic.twitter.com/EgQa71F3kb — SNY Yankees (@snyyankees) October 6, 2026

Chisholm should have just held on to the ball and been happy with getting the out at second. That would have left runners on the corners with one out, and with ace Cam Schlittler on the mound, they might have been able to get out of the inning without giving up a run.

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“I feel like we beat ourselves today in a lot of ways,” Chisholm added. “We've just got to lock it in and go do our thing. Come together.”

What Cam Schlittler had to say after the loss

Schlitter, who was masterful in his first game of the postseason in the wild-card round against the Red Sox, took the loss after not making it out of the fifth inning. While he was likely frustrated by the amount of errors that happened behind him, the 25-year-old right-hander instead pointed the finger at himself while talking with the media in the Yankees’ clubhouse.

“I'm not disappointed in our defense. I'm not disappointed in the offense,” he said. “Really just disappointed in myself. That's baseball and those things are gonna happen. But I've got to be able to work through those. I wasn't able to do that today.

“I just didn't have my stuff today. I didn't get great results. Some timely hits there. Didn't get through the fifth, so it's not good enough.”

"It starts with me. I'd be the first one to say that I didn't do my job. It didn't seem like we really showed up today. That's what happens. They played really good baseball and took advantage of those opportunities"



- Cam Schlittler on ALDS Game 2 pic.twitter.com/wMTHTdeEy6 — SNY Yankees (@snyyankees) October 6, 2026

What Aaron Boone had to say about his team’s struggles

Aaron Boone summed up his team’s bad night with an obvious statement.

“A really rough night to say the least for us,” Boone said. “We've got to get over it. We've responded all year to difficult times and we've got to do it again.”

"A really rough night to say the least for us. We've got to get over it. We've responded all year to difficult times and we've got to do it again"



- Aaron Boone on the defensive miscues by the Yankees in ALDS Game 2 pic.twitter.com/qkkW2dFZDH — SNY Yankees (@snyyankees) October 6, 2026

When asked about Chisholm’s error, Boone thought his second baseman did the right thing in trying to make a big play.

“Probably a little force there,” Boone said. “Probably best if you're under control and you make the throw, though it's probably going to be bang-bang. So, I don't necessarily have a problem with the throw. We've got to play catch. It's the big leagues.”

The Yankees will now head home and try to extend their season with a win in Game 3, which will be played Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET.