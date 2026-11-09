Jon Morosi Explains How MLB Offseason Could Heat Up Over the Next Week

The 2026 MLB GM Meetings are taking place this week. And according to MLB insider Jon Morosi, some offseason moves might already be in the works.

From Nov. 10 to 12, several front-office executives will gather in Las Vegas for the GM Meetings. This year's meetings could arguably be even more important, though, with a potential lockout looming. That could affect how certain franchises approach the offseason. It may also impact how eager some organizations are to make trades early this winter, as Morosi reported Sunday.

"MLB team officials have told me in recent days that their trade conversations are more advanced than is typical by this point in November," Morosi said. "The GM Meetings are often a venue for preliminary talks, but it would not surprise me if there is a deal or two this week." While it's unclear which specific trades are further along than others at this point in the offseason, it's certainly interesting to hear that some player swaps might come soon.

Jon Morosi provides examples of players who might not be early-November trade candidates

Oct 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan (38) reacts against the Tampa Bay Rays in game five of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Earlier on Sunday, Morosi also reported that the uncertainty around the 2027 season could impact some potential trade candidates this winter. "Hearing MLB trade candidates with 1 year of control left — Logan Gilbert, Steven Kwan, Joe Ryan, Sandy Alcantara, et al — are unlikely to be moved for prospects this month, because teams aren’t sure what kind of 2027 season to expect," Morosi said. "However, sources say pending free agents could be moved *for each other* as a way to balance the risk."

This could drastically change how the early weeks and months of the offseason play out. For example, Kwan's name has already come up in recent trade rumors. But if teams aren't willing to give the Cleveland Guardians prospects in a deal for the two-time All-Star at this time, the franchise would likely be more inclined to hold on to the 29-year-old outfielder for now. Other organizations may also share that philosophy, at least as far as their 2028 free agents are concerned.

Plenty of questions remain about what this year's offseason will look like with a potential lockout on the horizon. But some intriguing moves could happen as early as this week at the GM Meetings.