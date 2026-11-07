Seiya Suzuki, Ian Happ Help Headline a Corner Outfield Market Led by Randy Arozarena

It could be intriguing to see how the outfield market plays out this offseason. While many big-name outfielders aren't expected to be on the move, some of the potential top targets could have a major impact on free agency.

Earlier this week, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that eight players have received qualifying offers for the 2027 season. Among them, the Seattle Mariners' Randy Arozarena and the Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki have until Nov. 17 to decide whether to accept or decline the one-year, $23.15 million offer for next season. But these outfielders could be two of the most coveted sluggers this offseason after they both blasted 26 home runs in 2026.

Chicago outfielder Ian Happ will be another interesting name to monitor this winter. After spending the first 10 years of his MLB career with the Cubs, the four-time Gold Glove Award winner might be wearing a different uniform in 2027. Here's what the outfield market looks like in early November.

Free-agent outfielders worth monitoring this offseason

Aug 4, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena (56) runs toward first base after hitting a single against the Detroit Tigers during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As things stand, the first domino that's expected to fall in this year's outfield market is Arozarena and Suzuki's decisions on their qualifying offers. If either player accepts the qualifying offer, the other would likely become one of the top corner-outfield targets in free agency. Former MLB general manager Jim Bowden predicted that both outfielders may receive lucrative, long-term deals, though. So, if Arozarena and Suzuki both decline their qualifying offers, several teams might enter a bidding war for the power-hitting outfielders.

If Arozarena and Suzuki both unexpectedly accept their qualifying offers, Happ would likely benefit the most as a top corner outfielder in free agency. Either way, the longtime Cub should be a coveted option for franchises looking to sign an outfielder who can produce both offensively and defensively.

After those three players, some of the other available corner-outfield options include Adolis Garcia, Ramon Laureano, and Taylor Ward. George Springer and Joc Pederson are also free agents, but they're mostly used as designated hitters at this point in their careers. Meanwhile, center fielders like Daulton Varsho, Luis Robert Jr., and Trent Grisham are entering free agency as well.

While it's unclear exactly how the outfield market will play out, many fans will be particularly interested to see where Arozarena, Suzuki, and Happ wind up signing this offseason.