Ryan Jeffers Can Take Advantage of Thin Catching Market, Next Tier Drops Off Fast

This offseason, many big-name catchers aren't expected to enter free agency. That should give Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers tons of leverage this winter.

Despite being limited to 92 games in 2026, Jeffers had a productive season at the plate. The righty-swinging slugger hit .256 with 14 home runs and 56 RBIs this year. Those are both the second-best marks of the 29-year-old's professional career, only trailing his 21 homers and 64 RBIs in 2024. The power-hitting catcher was regularly mentioned in trade rumors this year before suffering a left hamate bone fracture in May.

Jeffers is now one of eight players who received a qualifying offer this offseason, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. If he accepts it, he'll return to the Twins on a one-year, $23.15 million deal for the 2027 season. But if he declines the qualifying offer, the 2018 second-round pick would likely headline this offseason's catching market.

What does the overall catching market look like right now?

Aug 22, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) smiles wearing his Players Weekend gear against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 2026, Jeffers avoided arbitration by signing a one-year, $6.7 million deal with the Twins. So, if he accepts Minnesota's qualifying offer for 2027, he'd make more than triple last season's salary. But that qualifying offer is also just a one-year deal, and the slugging catcher could have the chance to secure a multi-year contract this winter.

Among the catchers expected to be free agents this offseason, Jeffers is the only one under 30 right now. Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson turned 30 in August, but most of the other available backstops are at least a couple of years older. That's another advantage Jeffers could have this winter if he officially hits free agency.

Stephenson's 2026 offensive numbers were somewhat similar to Jeffers'. The 30-year-old hit .241 with 15 home runs and 54 RBIs in 130 games this year. If Jeffers accepts the Twins' qualifying offer, Stephenson would likely become the top target for any team looking to sign a catcher this winter.

Some of the other free-agent catchers include Carson Kelly, Kyle Higashioka, Gary Sanchez, Jake Rogers, and Jonah Heim. Veterans like Travis d'Arnaud, Christian Vazquez, Austin Hedges, and James McCann could also be short-term options for some teams this offseason. But as things stand, Jeffers' qualifying offer decision will likely have a major impact on this year's overall catching market.