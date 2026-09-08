Mets Are Still Facing 3 Burning Questions in September (What Will Kodai Senga's Role Be Going Forward?)

The New York Mets are on a slow death march until the end of the 2026 season. However, while there isn't anything to play for in regard to the standings, there are still some crucial things to work out before the offseason arrives.

We all know that the 2026 season will go down as an unprecedented bust for the Mets, and a very expensive one at that. We don't need to go over old ground at this point. This team has failed to meet expectations in the biggest way possible, and a lot of work will be required throughout the winter to ensure that a return to true contender status is possible in 2027.

Therefore, with only 18 regular-season games remaining, the Mets must answer these three burning questions in September to have a better idea of what needs they have to address in the offseason.

Is Kodai Senga a full-time reliever?

Arguably, one of the biggest question marks heading into the offseason will be just how much the bullpen needs to be overhauled, and Kodai Senga will be a big part of that equation. The righty looked to be on the outs, but he's seemingly resurrected his career as a reliever.

Senga has proved to be hugely effective in a high-leverage role, pitching to a 3.91 ERA with six saves. Furthermore, his stuff and two most effective pitches play perfectly over an inning of work. The idea of Senga closing out games as an elite fireballer is compelling.

However, it isn't that cut and dry. Senga himself has made it clear that he wants to return to the rotation, so he may not be willing to make the move to the bullpen full-time. Plus, it is one thing to get results in games that don't actually matter. It is another thing entirely to get important outs with lots on the line, and Senga has shown over the last couple of years that he can't be trusted in big spots.

Therefore, the Mets will need to look under the hood and see certain intangibles from Senga the rest of the way before making a final decision. Maybe he could be turned into a setup man. Either way, what the Mets decide to do with Senga will have a huge impact on how the rest of the bullpen is constructed.

Sep 4, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez (4) celebrates in the dugout with his teammates after hitting a solo home run in the second inning against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will this be the end of the baby Mets?

One of the best things to come out of the 2024 season was the emergence of "The Baby Mets", with Brett Baty and Mark Vientos joining Francisco Alvarez as potential future faces of the franchise. However, 2024 now seems like a very long time ago.

All three have somewhat flamed out, and now the Mets face a big decision on the trio. Vientos looks the most likely of the three to depart, with the infielder probably being a non-tender candidate come the offseason. While he has shown some power since coming off the IL, Vientos has also proven that he's a non-factor offensively for the most part.

Baty has come up with some clutch hits lately, offering some value as a super-utility player. Therefore, it is possible that the front office decides to stick with Baty and use him as a role player. However, Baty's versatility has hurt him this year, especially offensively, so the Mets must decide if that's worth the risk going forward. They could probably find a depth option with better defense and more consistent offense.

And then there is Alvarez. The former No. 1 prospect in all of baseball hasn't come close to living up to his potential, and he's shown regression both at and behind the plate this year. The Mets didn't trade Alvarez at the Trade Deadline due to his talent and power, but he's been a net negative since the All-Star break. If he finishes the season in a slump, then it may be worth considering the Mets moving on, especially with the more reliable Luis Torrens under contract.

Who will be part of the starting rotation?

I think we can safely assume that Nolan McLean, Christian Scott, and Zac Thornton will all be key starters in 2027. McLean has proven he has what it takes to be the ace of this staff, while Scott and Thornton have both flashed a lot of upside. However, there are questions to be answered outside of those three.

Sean Manaea looked like his old self after returning to the rotation, but he's shown massive signs of regression lately. The lefty has allowed 20 earned runs over his last five starts alone, and the Mets must decide which version of 2026 Manaea is real the rest of the way.

In the same way, the hope is that Jonah Tong can author a strong finish and prove he's ready to become a full-time starter at the major league level. If that's the case, then maybe the Mets decide they only need a couple of veterans to fill out the rotation and can instead focus on addressing other key needs.

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