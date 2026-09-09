Mariners’ Lost Season Invites a Brutal Comparison Ahead of Seahawks Home Opener

The Mariners won’t exactly lose Seattle’s attention to the Seahawks on Wednesday, September 9. Quite frankly, they lost it over the previous five months. At 1:10 p.m., the Mariners will host the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park. Less than an hour later, the Seahawks’ official tailgate will open next door. By 5 p.m., Lumen Field will be filling for a Super Bowl banner ceremony ahead of a 5:20 kickoff.

The two stadiums have always been neighbors. On Wednesday, they become awkward measuring sticks.

When the Mariners moved the first pitch of this game from 6:40 p.m. to 1:10 p.m. in April, it was a practical response to two major events sharing the same neighborhood. Five months later, that schedule adjustment reads more like a verdict on two seasons headed in completely opposite directions. One franchise is celebrating what it finished while the other is living with what it wasted.

The Mariners Turned a Championship Window Into Background Noise

Eleven months ago, the Mariners were eight outs from the first World Series appearance in franchise history. They had won the AL West, survived a 15-inning elimination game against Tarik Skubal and the Tigers and carried a two-run lead into the seventh inning of Game 7 of the ALCS against the Blue Jays. The season ended with George Springer circling the bases and an entire organization trying to process how close it had come.

You’d think that kind of heartbreak would fuel something bigger. Seattle entered spring training as the AL West favorite with what appeared to be one of the league’s strongest rosters. The front office brought back Josh Naylor, acquired Brendan Donovan and gave a team that had already reached October more than enough talent to return to the ALCS.

That team entered Wednesday 11 games under .500. We can keep reciting the mathematical path to the playoffs all we want. The M’s are technically still alive. Seventeen games remained entering Wednesday. The elimination number isn’t zero. There’s still a collection of increasingly unlikely outcomes that could keep the Mariners involved.

But the truth is this season has already lost what once made it matter. Seattle has squandered its momentum, its margin for error and most of the urgency surrounding what should have been a championship window. A season can remain technically alive while feeling completely gone. Mariners followers know the difference because they experienced the other side of it last season.

There are plenty of places to assign responsibility. We’ve gone down this list many times recently. Established players regressed. The rotation stopped carrying the club. Dan Wilson owns the decisions and preparation in the dugout. Dipoto assembled the roster. The players failed to produce. The number of culprits doesn’t reduce the accountability.

The Seahawks Turned Their Near-Miss Into Proof

The comparison is painful because the Seahawks recently faced a crossroads of their own. Mike Macdonald’s first season ended at 10-7. It was encouraging, but the Seahawks still finished short of the playoffs. Instead of treating that as good enough, the front office got aggressive. They changed offensive coordinators, traded Geno Smith and DK Metcalf, brought in Sam Darnold and kept reshaping the roster around a clear vision of what they wanted to become.

The result? A 14-3 season and a 29-13 Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots. Now the Patriots are coming to Seattle for a rematch. The Seahawks will raise a banner before kickoff, then begin defending a championship in front of a national television audience.

Football and baseball demand different roster-building strategies, but the organizational standard travels just fine. Opportunities eventually have to become results. Promising cores have to cash in on their championship windows. Near-misses only retain their value when they become part of the climb instead of the best moment a team can remember.

The Mariners made meaningful offseason moves. It’s not like their front office sat out the winter. But that’s also what makes this collapse hard to tolerate. This was a talented team with legit expectations, and it has played losing baseball for most of the season.

The Seahawks arrive Wednesday carrying proof that their plan worked. The Mariners arrive carrying another round of questions about theirs.

Seattle’s Attention Has to Be Earned

Seattle showed us last season that it will make the Mariners the center of its sports world. T-Mobile Park was rocking. The city followed every pitch. Baseball didn’t have to compete for attention because the Mariners made themselves the attention. That connection didn’t disappear because football is back. The Mariners simply stopped feeding it.

Wednesday’s start times allow people to watch both games. Yet the emotional order of the day is already set. One game feels like the beginning of something. The other feels like one of the final obligations of a season that got away.

The Mariners can earn that attention back. There’s still a talented core, another wave of young players and an offseason waiting for decisions that can’t be cosmetic. Those are arguments for another day. On Wednesday, Seattle is going to look next door while the M’s spent all summer making sure of it.