Rafael Devers Adds His Name to an Exclusive List in Giants History

The San Francisco Giants made a massive trade with the Boston Red Sox that sent corner infielder/designated hitter Rafael Devers to the Giants to improve their future. Initially, that trade didn't look like it was going to pan out for San Francisco.

In his first season with the franchise, Devers hit .236 at the plate with 20 home runs and 51 RBIs in 90 games. For a hitter who has shown what he's capable of at the plate with the Red Sox, the Giants wanted a player who could hit for average and power in the middle of their lineup.

Even when the 2026 season began, Devers began the year very slowly, with a .196 average in April. But something changed for Devers as soon as the weather began to heat up - and it's still impacting the Giants today. The Devers trade looks a whole lot better with his first full season in San Francisco, especially penciling his name into more franchise history books.

Devers Joins Jeff Kent Territory

San Francisco Giants designated hitter Rafael Devers (16) slides into second base with a double. Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With his double in the first inning, Devers joined MLB Hall of Famer Jeff Kent as the only Giant with 35+ home runs and 35+ doubles in a single season since 2003. Kent helped lead the Giants offensively when he played, and Devers is starting to become the face of another franchise before the age of 30.

List of San Francisco Giants with 35+ home runs and 35+ doubles in a single season since 2003:



Rafael Devers pic.twitter.com/p0rTjAku0S — SFGiants (@SFGiants) September 8, 2026

Devers has been on a tear since the All-Star break. Over his last 28 games, ahead of the series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals on Labor Day Monday, Devers has hit 11 home runs and holds a .299 batting average with a 1.125 OPS.

The only downside to Rafael Devers joining multiple history books for the Giants this season is that San Francisco has been eliminated from playoff contention. Devers has demonstrated his reliability as a player in Boston, contributing to a winning record.

However, given the Giants' underperformance this season, it raises the question of whether Devers can maintain that level of play when the team needs him most in the upcoming season and beyond. Devers isn't hitting the free-agent market until 2034, keeping him locked up in the Bay Area for a handful of years.

Devers has now hit 35 home runs in back-to-back seasons and for the third time in his career. For a rebuild that looms for San Francisco, the best player to build it around is one player who's starting to earn the respect of Giants fans.