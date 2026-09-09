Tampa Bay Rays Trending Up in AL Pennant Winner Market on Kalshi

The Tampa Bay Rays have just over a handful of regular-season series left, and Kalshi’s MLB market is leaning on them to win the American League. The Rays are in first place in the standings and on the AL market with a 27% price.

The Rays took over the top spot on the market ahead of the New York Yankees in the most recent price update. The Yankees trail at 25% while Tampa Bay’s price jumped 3% and took the lead. A $10 trade on the Tampa Bay Rays winning the American League profits $25.22.

MLB American League Champion - Kalshi

Tampa Bay Rays 27%

New York Yankees 25%

Boston Red Sox 14%

Chicago White Sox 11%

Houston Astros 10%

Best of both worlds

Tampa Bay has gotten to this point behind strong hitting and pitching. At the plate, the Rays lead the MLB with a .260 average, 1,252 total hits (3rd), and 647 total runs (11th). They also sit top-10 in OPS (.731), top-5 in OBP (.328), and top-15 in SLG (.403). Leading the way at bat are Chandler Simpson and Yandy Diaz, who each have top-five averages. Junior Caminero has 38 home runs, tied for third in the league.

On the mound, this is a top-10 team with a 3.82 ERA for 1,112 hits (5th), a .232 OBA (5th), and 1.15 WHIP (1st). Both Nick Martinez (14-4) and Drew Rasmussen (14-5) are two of the top pitchers in the league with top-15 ERA numbers. Rasmussen sits top-30 with 156 strikeouts, and third with a 0.91 WHIP.

The road ahead

With 18 games left in the regular season, the Rays hold a four-game lead over the New York Yankees for first place in the American League. They control their own destiny to the top seed in the AL playoffs and a first-round bye. If they do that, they're in a strong position to get back to the World Series.

The Rays and Yankees face off one more time in the second-to-last series of the regular season.

Use the Kalshi promo code SIBONUS when you sign up to unlock up to a $500 bonus after making a qualifying deposit and completing just $25 in trades.

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