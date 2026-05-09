Jacob Misiorowski Just Threw 7 Fastest Pitches Ever Recorded by a Starting Pitcher

The Milwaukee Brewers kicked off the day on Friday by honoring Hall of Famers CC Sabathia and the late Dave Parker and finished it with a shutout win over the New York Yankees.

Certainly a good day, to say the least.

That's not all, though. In the middle there, we saw one of the most ridiculous starts you're ever going to see, thanks to young flamethrower Jacob Misiorowski. The 6'7'' hurler left his last start early on May 1, but he showed no signs of rust on Friday. Overall, he pitched six shutout innings and allowed just two base hits while striking out 11 batters. If that were simply it, it would be a phenomenal outing. But it's not all.

Misiorowski came out firing. That's not an exaggeration either. He threw 10 pitches of 102.4 miles per hour or higher in the first inning on Friday, including a blistering 103.6 miles per hour fastball.

You Won't See Many Starts Like What Jacob Misiorowski Did

May 8, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) looks on from the dugout during the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Jacob Misiorowski threw 10 pitches in the 1st inning:



102.4 MPH

103.0 MPH

102.8 MPH

102.7 MPH

103.2 MPH

103.3 MPH

103.3 MPH

103.5 MPH

103.1 MPH

103.6 MPH pic.twitter.com/W1JxrqwUi8 — MLB (@MLB) May 8, 2026

In the process, Misiorowski actually threw the seven fastest pitches by a starting pitcher in Major League Baseball since the league began tracking in 2008, per MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.

"We have pitch tracking data for regular season and postseason games back to 2008, and during that time there has never been a start like Jacob Misiorowski's tonight. He threw the seven fastest pitches on record for a starting pitcher," McCalvy wrote.

Jordan Hicks has the No. 8 spot behind Misiorowski's top seven that he threw all in the first inning on Friday, per MLB's Sarah Langs.

Fastest pitches by starters under tracking (2008, incl playoffs):



5/8/26 Jacob Misiorowski: 103.6 mph

5/8/26 Jacob Misiorowski: 103.6 mph

5/8/26 Jacob Misiorowski: 103.6 mph

5/8/26 Jacob Misiorowski: 103.5 mph

5/8/26 Jacob Misiorowski: 103.3 mph

5/8/26 Jacob Misiorowski: 103.3… — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) May 9, 2026

Misiorowski now has 11 of the 14 fastest pitches thrown by a starting pitcher since 2008 and they have all come from his last two starts. That's simply ridiculous. It's important to note that the Yankees aren't some slouch. They entered the contest as the No. 1 team in the American League. It didn't matter, though. Misiorowski allowed just two base hits and completely outdueled Yankees ace Max Fried. It wasn't even close. Fried allowed five earned runs in six innings pitched across six base hits.

Throughout Misiorowski's young career so far, there have been a handful of starts that have caught the national baseball world's attention. This should be right near the top. Again, this is a guy who came out firing and threw the seven fastest pitches by a starter dating back to 2008 all in the first inning on Friday. What's he going to do in his next start?