Brewers Get Sudden Lift as Brandon Woodruff Makes History In 1st Start Back

The Milwaukee Brewers have been dealing with injuries to the starting rotation all season to this point, but things finally took a turn for the better on Monday night.

Milwaukee entered the day on Monday with the third-best starting rotation ERA at 3.25. That's despite the fact that Brandon Woodruff, Logan Henderson, and Quinn Priester have all been on the Injured List. Coleman Crow is on the Injured List as well. Still, Milwaukee has continued to find a way through, thanks in large part to the incredible performances of Jacob Misiorowski and Kyle Harrison.

They have been carrying the load for Milwaukee and the Brewers have needed them. But, some more support came on Monday in the form of Woodruff.

Brandon Woodruff Certainly Returned On Monday

Jun 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

He returned to the hill for a big league game for the first time since April 30 and was incredible. Woodruff carried a perfect game into the sixth inning before allowing his only base hit to Cincinnati Reds infielder Matt McLain. Overall, Woodruff pitched six innings in his big return and allowed just the one base hit and struck out 10 batters on 79 pitches.

Brandon Woodruff reaches 10 strikeouts for the first time this season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WogEPEZgBv — MLB (@MLB) June 23, 2026

Big Woo, certainly returned.

He made a bit of history as well. The Brewers shared on X that Woodruff became the second pitcher since 1900 to record three starts of one or no hits, no walks and 10 strikeouts.

An incredible stat for an incredible pitcher pic.twitter.com/Ou3JUYgAJr — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) June 23, 2026

If this is the version of Woodruff we're going to see from now on, this Brewers team may have everything it needs in the rotation to make a deep run. There's been a lot of speculation and rumors out there about various potential trade candidates, including Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers. When the playoffs get here, rotations get shortened. If the Brewers' top three are Misiorowski, Harrison and this version of Woodruff, Milwaukee is going to be just fine. Then throw in either Henderson, Shane Drohan, Robert Gasser, Brandon Sproat, or Chad Patrick at No. 4, and the Brewers will be ready to make a run.

The Brewers still need some more offense. But the rotation appears set and ready to make a deep run if these guys can stay healthy the rest of the way. With Woodruff's dominant start on Monday, he now has a 3.00 ERA in seven starts and hasn't allowed more than three runs in a single game since April 6 against the Boston Red Sox.