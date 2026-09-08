Dodgers Notes: Shohei Ohtani Breaks Silence, LA Demotes Pitcher, Secret Weapon in Bullpen?
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The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Cincinnati Reds, 6-3, on Monday evening and improved to 87-57 on the year. The series opener marked their fifth straight win for the Dodgers.
Right-hander Emmet Sheehan unleashed one of his best starts of the season in his return to the big league level with 10 strikeouts across 5.2 solid innings on the mound. He allowed just one earned run off of three hitsfollowing a month of August where he bounced to and from Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Offensively, Teoscar Hernández continued his red-hot hitting (batting .423 with nine RBIs over the last seven games) with a two-hit night, included a three-run home run in the sixth. Though he was a non-factor in the batter's box, superstar Shohei Ohtani played in his first contest in five days after missing some time with multiple nagging injuries.
Speaking of Ohtani, the four-time MVP spoke to reporters Monday for the first time since Aug. 17. Though he expressed disappointment due to likely not being able to pitch again this season, he spoke on returning to the diamond — in any capacity — as his priority.
"The thing I was more focused on was to make sure that the pitching wouldn't cause the most worst scenario, which was for me to not be able to play at all," he said through interpreter Will Ireton.
In other news, the Dodgers demoted right-handed pitcher Bobby Miller ahead of the eventual victory despite his Sunday return to the mound which marked his first MLB action since May 2025. The corresponding move, however, was bringing Sheehan back to the active roster which almost immediately paid off against Cincinnati.
Finally, the Dodgers may have a secret weapon in the bullpen that could be unleashed during the postseason. The left-handed trade deadline acquisition (that is not named Tarik Skubal) is currently on the 60-day injured list, but according to manager Dave Roberts, may have an opportunity to make his Dodger debut during the most important part of the season.
“He’s a legitimate name,” Roberts said. “Proven starter, proven pitcher out of the ’pen, gets lefties out, righties out. The stuff is playing right now. … I think that if there’s an opportunity that presents itself, us getting eyes on him would be important.”
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers Option Bobby Miller, Call Up Starting Pitcher Ahead of Reds Series
Dodgers Could Have Surprise Secret Weapon Out of Bullpen in Postseason
Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers vs Reds, Including Spot Starter From Triple-A
Dodgers Lineup vs Reds: Shohei Ohtani Finally Returns After 4-Game Absence
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson