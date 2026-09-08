Dodgers Notes: Shohei Ohtani Breaks Silence, LA Demotes Pitcher, Secret Weapon in Bullpen?

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Cincinnati Reds, 6-3, on Monday evening and improved to 87-57 on the year. The series opener marked their fifth straight win for the Dodgers.

Right-hander Emmet Sheehan unleashed one of his best starts of the season in his return to the big league level with 10 strikeouts across 5.2 solid innings on the mound. He allowed just one earned run off of three hitsfollowing a month of August where he bounced to and from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Offensively, Teoscar Hernández continued his red-hot hitting (batting .423 with nine RBIs over the last seven games) with a two-hit night, included a three-run home run in the sixth. Though he was a non-factor in the batter's box, superstar Shohei Ohtani played in his first contest in five days after missing some time with multiple nagging injuries.

Speaking of Ohtani, the four-time MVP spoke to reporters Monday for the first time since Aug. 17. Though he expressed disappointment due to likely not being able to pitch again this season, he spoke on returning to the diamond — in any capacity — as his priority.

"The thing I was more focused on was to make sure that the pitching wouldn't cause the most worst scenario, which was for me to not be able to play at all," he said through interpreter Will Ireton.

In other news, the Dodgers demoted right-handed pitcher Bobby Miller ahead of the eventual victory despite his Sunday return to the mound which marked his first MLB action since May 2025. The corresponding move, however, was bringing Sheehan back to the active roster which almost immediately paid off against Cincinnati.

Finally, the Dodgers may have a secret weapon in the bullpen that could be unleashed during the postseason. The left-handed trade deadline acquisition (that is not named Tarik Skubal) is currently on the 60-day injured list, but according to manager Dave Roberts, may have an opportunity to make his Dodger debut during the most important part of the season.

“He’s a legitimate name,” Roberts said. “Proven starter, proven pitcher out of the ’pen, gets lefties out, righties out. The stuff is playing right now. … I think that if there’s an opportunity that presents itself, us getting eyes on him would be important.”

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Option Bobby Miller, Call Up Starting Pitcher Ahead of Reds Series

Dodgers Could Have Surprise Secret Weapon Out of Bullpen in Postseason

Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers vs Reds, Including Spot Starter From Triple-A

Dodgers Lineup vs Reds: Shohei Ohtani Finally Returns After 4-Game Absence

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Teoscar Hernández is red hot.



He crushed a three-run home run and the Dodgers suddenly lead 5-1 over the Reds. This one was 112.6 mph off the bat.



The Dodgers are so much better when Hernández is going — and right now, he's going. pic.twitter.com/KWOLnVCJvt — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) September 8, 2026

"Most likely no, and I'm gonna be focusing on hitting moving forward."



After missing the last 4 games, Shohei Ohtani (0-3, BB, 2 K) addresses whether he’ll pitch again this season following the #Dodgers 6-3 win over the Reds. Get closer to the action with SNLA+, with the MLB… pic.twitter.com/gF1mjDA34v — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) September 8, 2026

Shohei Ohtani is officially BACK in the Dodgers lineup on Monday night after a four-game absence🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨



Read more below⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/SQGTziEBeW — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) September 7, 2026

Shohei Ohtani said it’s “disappointing” he likely won’t pitch again this year but is focused on hitting.



“The thing I was more focused on was to make sure that the pitching wouldn't cause the most worst scenario, which was for me to not be able to play at all.” (h/t Will Ireton) — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) September 8, 2026

Tonight's Photo of the Game presented by Daiso. pic.twitter.com/Yl8XvFJ2FE — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 8, 2026

The Dodgers optioned Emmet Sheehan on Aug. 2 with a 5.29 ERA.



He was called up Monday to face the Reds and made himself look like a potential postseason weapon for LA. His final line:



5.2 IP

3 H

1 ER

2 BB

10 K

82 pitches/18 whiffs pic.twitter.com/62xIJLuI4g — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) September 8, 2026

Tonight's Photo of the Game presented by Daiso. pic.twitter.com/Yl8XvFJ2FE — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 8, 2026

"Felt good with execution; just trying to keep it going."



Emmet Sheehan (W (5-8), 5.2 IP, 3 H, ER, BB, 10 K, 82 P) talks with the media after the #Dodgers defeat the Reds, 6-3. pic.twitter.com/ok4BS7OaOf — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) September 8, 2026

Honor the spirit and memories of your beloved family member or friend for Día de Los Dodgers tomorrow night. Reply with a photo of them for a chance to have them included on the ofrenda in the Centerfield Plaza. pic.twitter.com/DpXfLD7MCE — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 8, 2026

Kris Bubic is yet to allow a hit or run across his three rehab appearances for the Dodgers👀👀



He could be a secret weapon for LA in the postseason...⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/wdh8NeQgWy — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) September 7, 2026

Emmet ties his career high with 10 Ks. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cYohitty4R — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 8, 2026

Dodgers #MagicNumber to win NL West is 8. — David Vassegh (@THEREAL_DV) September 8, 2026

Miggy for the lead! pic.twitter.com/fAdEwDXIre — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 8, 2026

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.