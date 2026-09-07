Dodgers Option Bobby Miller, Call Up Starting Pitcher Ahead of Reds Series

Emmet Sheehan is getting another chance to prove himself at the big league level this season.

On Monday, ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers' series opener against the Cincinnati Reds, Sheehan was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City. He's starting Monday night's game.

In order to make room on the active roster, right-handed pitcher Bobby Miller was optioned to Triple-A.

The Dodgers recalled RHP Emmet Sheehan and optioned RHP Bobby Miller. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 7, 2026

Dodgers Call Up Emmet Sheehan

Sheehan, 26, last pitched at the big league level on Aug. 2 against the Boston Red Sox. He wasn't able to get out of the third inning in that game, allowing five runs on six hits including three home runs. He was optioned the next day.

“This is going to be a hit the reset button,” general manager Brandon Gomes said at the time. “Get back to basics, get the delivery dialed in like it was last year. He’s been battling it a lot of this year. We’ve seen flashes of really good, and then some inconsistency.

“So taking a step back, a deep breath — nobody obviously ever wants to be sent down, but I think this is an opportunity to hit the reset button, get him in a really good place and then make sure that he’s a weapon for us moving forward.”

Across 20 starts for the Dodgers this season, Sheehan has gone 4-8 with a 5.29 ERA. He has 108 strikeouts to 30 walks, but has struggled with the long ball, giving up 20 home runs.

Fortunately, the right-hander seemed to get back on track at Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he allowed three runs over 18 innings for a 1.50 ERA, adding 24 strikeouts to seven walks. He didn't give up a home run.

Sheehan was briefly called up to join the Dodgers bullpen during their series against the Colorado Rockies in mid-August, but didn't get into a game. He was then optioned back to Triple-A right after.

This time, he'll hope to stick around, as the Dodgers remain without two starting pitchers in Roki Sasaki and Eric Lauer due to injury.

Dodgers Option Bobby Miller to Triple-A

As for Miller, he was surprisingly activated off the 60-day injured list over the weekend and made his long-awaited return to MLB on Sunday.

Miller took down three innings in Sunday's come-from-behind win, allowing one run while striking out two across 53 pitches.

The 27-year-old earned his first win at the MLB level since August 2024.

“Obviously, command was nowhere near where I wanted it to be in the first inning. I wish it could have been a lot better than that,” Miller said after the game. “But, I mean, to get out of there with one run, with how my command was in that inning, pretty lucky for that. After that, I seemed to get my feet under me. Got a little more comfortable, got the nerves out of the way.

"I think that was probably mostly it, not really feeling my legs much in that first inning. It’s been a super long time.”

Miller will now head back to Triple-A for at least the next two weeks (barring an injury to someone else on the roster that allows him to return sooner). It's possible he makes another appearance for the Dodgers in a couple weeks before the regular season ends.

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