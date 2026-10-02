NLDS Fatal Flaws: Brewers, Dodgers, Braves, Padres

We now know the four final teams in the National League in the race to the World Series.

The National League will be represented in the World Series by either the Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves or the San Diego Padres when all is said and done. The wild-card series came and went and the Padres and Braves advanced by taking down the Chicago Cubs and the Philadelphia Phillies. And now, there are just four left with the National League Division Series set to kick off on Saturday.

The Dodgers and Braves will duke it out on one side of the bracket and the Brewers and Padres will play the other five-game series. Before either series begins, let's break down all four of the hopefuls and what could be their fatal flaw that could end up getting them knocked out of the postseason.

Milwaukee Brewers — Very Little Power Threat

Sep 15, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers (9) in the batting cage before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When it comes to the 2026 Brewers, there's no denying the fact that they have had an awesome year. Milwaukee set its franchise record for wins in a season for the second straight year as it racked up 103 victories in the regular season. Still, a lack of power in the middle of the order has been a talking point around the organization all season. It was the case last year as well. The Brewers play the game the right way and have the pitching to make a deep run. But if they're going to get knocked out, it likely would be because of a lack of pop in the order.

Los Angeles Dodgers — Bullpen Question Mark

Sep 18, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Edwin Diaz (3) throws against the San Francisco Giants in the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When it comes to the Dodgers, they do everything well. The roster is loaded and they are the two-time reigning champs for a reason. Plus, let's not forget that they also added Tarik Skubal this summer. The Dodgers are built to go on a run. If they don't the biggest question mark would likely be the bullpen. For example, the Dodgers signed Edwin Diaz to come in and be the team's shutdown closer. He hasn't been that guy this year. Now, of course, the Dodgers have plenty of arms. But if there is a weakness, it would be the back of the bullpen.

San Diego Padres — Regression

Sep 30, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres catcher Ethan Salas (8) and outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) high five after defeating the Chicago Cubs during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simply put, the Padres are the hottest team in baseball right now. They really aren't doing anything wrong. In the wild-card round, they led baseball with a 0.50 team ERA while also leading the league with four homers as a team. They scored 12 runs in the two-game sweep and allowed just one. They're doing everything right. But baseball's a tough game and teams can't stay firing on all cylinders forever. They've gotten hot at the right time. But can they keep it up?

Atlanta Braves — Pitching Beyond Chris Sale

Oct 1, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale (51) reacts after the final out of the ninth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies in game three of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chris Sale is amazing. He took the hill in Game 1 against the Phillies and gave the Braves 6 1/3 innings while allowing three runs and striking out nine. Then, he came back in during Game 3 and tossed 1 1/3 scoreless innings. But the Braves have pitching injuries all over the place. Can they make it through a long series?