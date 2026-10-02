Dodgers vs Braves Expert Predictions for NLDS Matchup

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves are facing off in the 2026 National League Division Series.

The two NL powerhouses haven't met in the postseason since 2021, when the Braves beat the Dodgers in six games in the NL Championship Series en route to their World Series win.

Since, the Dodgers have won two World Series, while the Braves have failed to get out of the NLDS.

"You call David and Goliath and all that stuff, but you've got to go through the Dodgers if you want to get to the top of the mountain. You've got to go through them at some point. So it's going to be a great challenge for us," Braves manager Walt Weiss said on Friday.

"Like I said all along, your guys have responded really well to some really tough challenges this year. This will just be another one. I'm expecting our guys are going to step up again."

Here's how the staff at Dodgers On SI expects the best-of-five series to shake out.

Dodgers vs Braves NLDS Predictions

J.P. Hoornstra: The Dodgers are simply a better pound-for-pound team than the Braves in every facet of the game. Bring on the NLCS. Prediction: Dodgers in 4.

Jason Fray: The Braves struggle against left-handed pitching. The Dodgers have two of the best lefty starters in the game... and that's not including reigning World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Prediction: Dodgers in 4.

Ricardo Sandoval: The Dodgers rotation will be too much for the Braves. As for Los Angeles offense', it’s hitting its stride at the right time and will do just enough damage to get them past Atlanta. Prediction: Dodgers in 4.

Noah Camras: In a normal setting, the Braves would represent a great challenge to the Dodgers. However, they had to exhaust their starting pitching in the wild-card round, and are somewhat rushing into this series with just one day off (which is a travel day, no less). As for the Dodgers, they have the best rotation in baseball, and will lean on that to carry them in what will be a dominant series win. Prediction: Dodgers in 4.

Dodgers vs Braves NLDS Schedule

Game 1: Saturday, Oct. 3 at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET on FOX

Game 2: Sunday, Oct. 4 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1

Game 3: Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1

Game 4: Wednesday, Oct. 7 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1 (if necessary)

Game 5: Friday, Oct. 9 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on FOX (if necessary)

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