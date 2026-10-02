Brewers' Biggest Weakness Looming Over Padres-NLDS Matchup

When the Milwaukee Brewers kick off their National League Division Series matchup against the San Diego Padres on Saturday, they should be considered the favorites to advance.

The Brewers are loaded, won 103 games in the regular season and have home-field advantage. Plus, of course, the Brewers will be rolling with two of the best overall pitchers in the National League in Games 1 and 2 in Jacob Misiorowski and Logan Henderson. The Brewers are built to go on a deep run. But if they are unable to do so, it's clear what the biggest reason will be: a lack of pop in the middle of the order.

This is no secret heading into the postseason. It has been a talking point all season and Milwaukee finished the regular season tied for 28th in the league with just 154 home runs as a team in 162 games played. The Padres, on the other hand, finished the season tied for 14th in the league with 183 homers in 162 games played. In September, the Padres were tied for sixth in the league with 33 long balls in 24 games played. The Brewers were 17th in the league in September with 27 homers. If the Brewers are going to lose the NLDS series, a lack of power is likely the biggest reason why.

The Brewers' Biggest Weakness Ahead Of The NLDS

Sep 16, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Andrew Vaughn (28) enters the dugout to play the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the playoffs, every inning, every pitch and every at-bat carries much more weight. Being able to add a run — or more — with a single swing can change an entire game and series. The Padres launched four homers in their two-game sweep of the Chicago Cubs in the wild-card series. That's tied with the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros for the most home runs in the playoffs so far. The Yankees also advanced. The Astros did not, but they also cannot pitch. That's been the case all season. The offense was good, but the pitching was a disaster.

If you can hit a bunch of home runs and even be average in the pitching department, you'll win a lot of games. The Padres can crush and their pitching is elite. A tough combo. The Brewers can pitch better than pretty much everyone, but there isn't a lot of game-changing pop.

Again, the Brewers are great and should be considered the favorites. But if they're going to lose, the lack of power will be the reason why.