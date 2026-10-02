The Biggest Question Facing the Dodgers Before NLDS vs Braves

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin their quest for a three-peat on Saturday.

The Dodgers will host the Atlanta Braves for a best-of-five National League Division Series series and enter as the favorites.

Los Angeles built their team for the month of October, and soon it will be on display on the biggest stage there is in the sport.

However, there is one lingering question surrounding the Dodgers ahead of this year's postseason run.

What Version of the Dodgers Offense Will Show Up?

The Dodgers have experienced notable cold spells during past Octobers, especially prior to their 2024 World Series run.

There have been a ton of times, especially last year, when they often relied on their starting pitching. Luckily, it got them their ninth World Series title and their second consecutive in 2025, but they can't always rely on their starting pitching.

“It would be nice to slug our way to a World Series one of these years,” third baseman Max Muncy joked this week. “We can’t keep letting the pitchers take all the credit, right?”

As noted, the Dodgers got the job done last postseason despite batting .233 overall and .203 in the World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Los Angeles averaged only 4.0 runs per game, which was enough for their elite rotation.

Entering the 2026 season, the Dodgers rotation is arguably better, led by Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow and the newly-acquired Tarik Skubal.

The pitching appears to be up to par, and then some, but the offense needs to be the same.

The good news for Los Angeles is their offense ended the regualr season on a high note.

“You hope that there’s a little bit of momentum there,” Muncy said. “But I always hate when people say ‘lesser opponents.’ This is the big leagues. These are the best players in the world. I know that there’s teams that don’t have as good records as others. That doesn’t mean they’re bad players. They’re all still really, really good players. We’re still facing really, really good pitching.

“So for us, we throw those comments out the window because it doesn’t matter. You’re still facing big-league pitching. … For us to have a really good month and get the momentum going, obviously you hope that carries over and you can pick up where you left off.”

After experiencing a midseason slump in the summer, the Dodgers rebounded in a big way in September.

Mookie Betts has provided a late-season surge, and Teoscar Hernandez, Max Muncy and Kyle Tucker have turned up their play in a big way and are heading into October hot.

However, Shohei Ohtani isn't 100% and looks it. Freddie Freeman, too, has been a shell of himself due to a lingering knee injury.

If the pitching can replicate last postseason's success, and the offense can be even slightly better, the Dodgers will be poised for yet another title.

However, if the offense goes through another cold spell, the team could be in for a rude awakening in their quest for a three-peat.

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