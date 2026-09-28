Dodgers' Edwin Diaz Earns Award Nobody Wants for 2026 Season

Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Edwin Diaz has had a rough go in his first season with the team.

Diaz was supposed to pick up where he left off in the last few seasons as one of the league's top closers. Instead, the 2026 season has been a disaster for Diaz, for a variety of reasons.

Because of that, New York Post MLB columnist Joel Sherman named Diaz the National League's Anti-Cy Young, alongside New York Mets pitchers Devin Williams and Kodai Senga.

"Díaz left the Mets to sign a three-year, $69 million contract with the Dodgers and has been on the IL twice (elbow, neck)," Sherman wrote. "He pitched so badly before his most recent return (11.85 ERA in 16 games) that he lost his closing job."

How Has Edwin Diaz Performed for the Dodgers in 2026?

Diaz's 2026 season has been a nightmare. He's been riddled with injuries and has struggled when he has taken the mound.

Diaz has only graced the mound 21 times this season, and it's been underwhelming for the most part.

In 21 appearances, Diaz has posted an 8.68 ERA, 1.98 WHIP and 28 strikeouts in 18.2 innings. He's also posted a 2-2 record and a -0.9 WAR.

Because of how Diaz's season went, his spot on the postseason roster was in question heading into the final stretch of the season.

“We have to go with our best pitchers, as far as performance, talent, all that stuff," manager Dave Roberts said at the time. "So my bet is that he will be [there]. But again, there’s got to be some kind of evidence or something for us, again, to sort of bet on. My bet is yes, but we still have to see something."

Fortunately, Diaz has looked sharp since coming off the IL in mid-September, pitching five scoreless innings with nine strikeouts. That will get him on the postseason roster, and could potentially even have him pitching in the ninth inning.

“I think he’s in as good a spot as he’s been in all year, mentally, physically. The ball is coming out well,” Roberts said of Diaz. “Yeah, I think that swagger is starting to come back, and I like the way that the energy that he’s exuding, it’s real. It’s something for us to build on.”

Diaz has eight postseason appearances in his career, sporting 2.38 ERA with 15 strikeouts and two saves in 11.1 innings.

If Diaz can perform like the $69 million closer Los Angeles signed him to be, he could turn a season to forget into an unforgettable one.

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