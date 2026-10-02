Padres Notes: NLDS Roster Prediction, Manny Machado Sends Message, SD Owner’s Dodgers Comments Explained

The San Diego Padres have a roster prediction ahead of their NLDS matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers.

As dominant as the Padres bullpen is, the Brewers have a similar reputation with their starting rotation, as well as a pitching roster that had the second-lowest ERA in baseball (3.51) and the second-most strikeouts (1,544) over the course of the regular season. Rookie manager Craig Stammen is likely theorizing what the best lineup will be to combat their pitching prowess, but the team at Padres On SI has explanations for who may be most ideal.

In other news, superstar Manny Machado sent a clear message after his team swept the Chicago Cubs in the wild-card round. The future Hall of Famer had a tone-setting home run in the first inning of Game 1, and seems partially responsible for a 19-3 record since he bleached his hair.

Finally, new owner Jose E. Feliciano went viral for recent comments about Los Angeles Dodgers owner Mark Walter. The two both had shares in the English Premier League team Chelsea Football Club until Walter recently sold his stake in the soccer team.

"The owner of the Dodgers owns a lot of dinosaurs," Feliciano said ahead of many interpretations of what he meant being shared.

Speaking of Feliciano, an anonymous general manager recently sent a warning to him and his co-owner wife regarding the Padres' increasingly growing payroll split among just four players. Regardless that some of which will be paid into their age-40 seasons, the new co-leader of the franchise spoke on how he doesn't see it as a negative, rather focusing on what his organization has and can do.

"To me, those are all opportunities," Feliciano said. "Look at how much we have accomplished — how much this team has accomplished, being from a small market and all those things. To me, the theme is that we've been able to exceed expectations. And we have been able to surprise people."

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Projecting the Padres' Playoff Roster for the NLDS Against the Brewers

Manny Machado Sends Clear Message After Padres' Sweep of Cubs

Explaining Padres Owner Jose E. Feliciano's Viral 'Dinosaur' Comments About Dodgers, Mark Walter

Rival GM Sends Warning to Padres' New Owners

Padres’ Biggest Advantage Against the Brewers (And The Biggest Concern)

Padres Tweets of the Day

Manny Machado belives the Padres are just getting started this postseason👀👀



Do you think the Padres can upset the Brewers in the NLDS?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/V4J6Tro5hk — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) October 2, 2026

Clear your calendars this weekend and come hang with us! pic.twitter.com/l8VJrV6dNm — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) October 1, 2026

Re-live the biggest moments from last night's Wild Card clincher! pic.twitter.com/TVQHaC4i3M — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) October 1, 2026

"You need impact, championship players to win championships and rings, Mason's the best in the game."

This is why Preller trades top prospects like DeVries. @FriarTerritory pic.twitter.com/T8wfhH3fsA — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) October 1, 2026

"The San Diego Padres have a serious home field advantage at Petco Park..



It was an unbelievable scene when Gavin Sheets hit that home run" ~ @tyschmit #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/XKefdpLrlK — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 1, 2026

"Why not us?"



Padres owner Jose E. Feliciano on advancing to the NLDS, and wearing Peter Seidler's initials on his shoes.@FriarTerritory pic.twitter.com/pEaLqpXDui — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) October 1, 2026

"When you get swept and you don't hit, it just makes you look like you're not on the same level."



The Cubs and Padres looked like they were playing in different leagues, says @AJPierzynski12. pic.twitter.com/h5Z7P42VwE — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) October 1, 2026

"You're playing a 15-out game."@SpillyGoat19 believes the Padres are the team to beat the rest of the way. pic.twitter.com/R5fwhOuQSy — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) October 1, 2026

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