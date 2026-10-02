Padres Notes: NLDS Roster Prediction, Manny Machado Sends Message, SD Owner’s Dodgers Comments Explained
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The San Diego Padres have a roster prediction ahead of their NLDS matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers.
As dominant as the Padres bullpen is, the Brewers have a similar reputation with their starting rotation, as well as a pitching roster that had the second-lowest ERA in baseball (3.51) and the second-most strikeouts (1,544) over the course of the regular season. Rookie manager Craig Stammen is likely theorizing what the best lineup will be to combat their pitching prowess, but the team at Padres On SI has explanations for who may be most ideal.
In other news, superstar Manny Machado sent a clear message after his team swept the Chicago Cubs in the wild-card round. The future Hall of Famer had a tone-setting home run in the first inning of Game 1, and seems partially responsible for a 19-3 record since he bleached his hair.
Finally, new owner Jose E. Feliciano went viral for recent comments about Los Angeles Dodgers owner Mark Walter. The two both had shares in the English Premier League team Chelsea Football Club until Walter recently sold his stake in the soccer team.
"The owner of the Dodgers owns a lot of dinosaurs," Feliciano said ahead of many interpretations of what he meant being shared.
Speaking of Feliciano, an anonymous general manager recently sent a warning to him and his co-owner wife regarding the Padres' increasingly growing payroll split among just four players. Regardless that some of which will be paid into their age-40 seasons, the new co-leader of the franchise spoke on how he doesn't see it as a negative, rather focusing on what his organization has and can do.
"To me, those are all opportunities," Feliciano said. "Look at how much we have accomplished — how much this team has accomplished, being from a small market and all those things. To me, the theme is that we've been able to exceed expectations. And we have been able to surprise people."
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Projecting the Padres' Playoff Roster for the NLDS Against the Brewers
Manny Machado Sends Clear Message After Padres' Sweep of Cubs
Explaining Padres Owner Jose E. Feliciano's Viral 'Dinosaur' Comments About Dodgers, Mark Walter
Rival GM Sends Warning to Padres' New Owners
Padres’ Biggest Advantage Against the Brewers (And The Biggest Concern)
Padres Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson