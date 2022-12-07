Skip to main content
OPINION: Justin Verlander's Contract is Better Value than Jacob deGrom's

Earlier this week, the New York Mets agreed to terms with reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander on a two-year, $86 million contract.

The transaction came just days after a staple of the Mets organization, Jacob deGrom, departed from the club, signing a five-year, $185 million deal with the Texas Rangers last Friday night.

The Mets chose Verlander, age 39, over deGrom, age 34.

Verlander will make $43 million per year, while deGrom's AAV is $37 million, spread across five years.

The Rangers' commitment to deGrom comes with high risk. The two-time National League Cy Young hasn't made more than 15 starts in a single season since 2019. If deGrom continues to prove himself to not be durable, his contract will not age well.

Verlander is coming off his finest season of career, in which he posted the lowest ERA (1.75) of his career. Even as he ages, Verlander is showing no signs of regression.

If Verlander does begin to regress in 2023, the Mets will only be tied to him for two years. The club will have $43 million coming off its payroll after 2024. There's a much smaller risk attached to Verlander's contract than deGrom's. If the two players repeat their same exact output from 2022 in 2023, the Mets will make out like bandits, having upgraded at starting pitcher.

2022 Jacob deGrom: 11 starts, 64.1 IP, 5-4, 3.08 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, 12.75 SO/W, 126 ERA+

2022 Justin Verlander: 28 starts, 175 IP, 1.75 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, 6.38 SO/W, 220 ERA+

