These Two Shortstops Appear to be Chicago Cubs' Free Agent Targets

The Chicago Cubs missed out on signing free agent shortstop Trea Turner, who inked an eleven-year, $300 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies Monday. Between Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts, two free agent shortstops appear more likely to be pursued by the Cubs than the other, Jack Vita writes.
The Chicago Cubs might not sign a free agent shortstop this winter, but if they do, it won't be Trea Turner.

Monday, Turner agreed to an eleven-year, $300 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Turner's decision to sign with the Phillies leaves three free agent star shortstops on the board: Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts.

The Cubs have reportedly shown interest in signing a shortstop this winter, even with young middle infielders Nico Hoerner and Nick Madrigal under club control through 2025.

Of the three, Correa is the one that has had the least amount of rumors connecting back to the Cubs. Correa is likely looking for a contract in the same neighborhood of $300 million that Turner received from the Phillies. Bogaerts and Swanson might not be as expensive.

Sunday, Marino Pepen reported that the Cubs were expected to soon be making a contract offer to Bogaerts.

Jon Morosi reported two days ago that the Cubs and Phillies were among the teams showing the most interest in Swanson.

Unless the Cubs have been keeping conversations with Correa under wraps, or have plans to meet with him soon, I wouldn't expect the club to sign the former Houston Astro and Minnesota Twin.

Bogaerts and Swanson appear to be more likely targets than Correa. Of course, the Cubs might not sign either of them. They could run it back with Hoerner and Madrigal, and instead spend differently in the future.

