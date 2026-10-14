Probable Starting Pitchers for Brewers and Dodgers in NLCS Game 3

The 2026 National League Championship Series is shifting to California with the Los Angeles Dodgers just two losses away from elimination.

The Milwaukee Brewers took a 2-0 lead in the NLCS with a 7-4 win over the Dodgers in Game 2 on Monday. Right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto only gave Los Angeles 2 2/3 innings as the Game 2 starter, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out just one. Meanwhile, Brewers right-hander Logan Henderson gave up four runs (two earned) in his second career postseason start. But Milwaukee's bullpen followed that up with five flawless frames of relief, helping the Brewers secure the first two home games of this best-of-seven series.

Here's the pitching matchup for Game 3 of the 2026 NLCS.

Dodgers

Sep 16, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Blake Snell (7) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Dodgers will hand the ball to another high-profile pitcher for what some fans might consider a must-win game on Wednesday. Left-hander Blake Snell is expected to start Game 3 for Los Angeles. The 33-year-old started Game 2 of the Dodgers' National League Division Series matchup with the Atlanta Braves, tossing 3 2/3 innings of one-run ball.

Snell threw just 42 2/3 innings this year in nine regular-season starts, so it remains to be seen how deep he'll go in his upcoming outing. But after using seven relievers in Game 2 of the NLCS, the Dodgers will likely hope to get as many innings as possible from the two-time Cy Young Award winner. At the same time, with Los Angeles trailing 2-0 in this series, manager Dave Roberts may not hesitate to turn to his bullpen early and often depending on how Snell performs.

Brewers

Oct 7, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Robert Gasser (54) pitches during the first inning against the San Diego Padres in game four of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Dodgers will trot out an All-Star with plenty of postseason experience on Wednesday, the Brewers will turn to a young hurler making just his second career playoff start. Left-hander Robert Gasser is scheduled to start for Milwaukee in Game 3 of the NLCS. The 27-year-old gave up one run over four innings in his first career postseason start during the Brewers' Game 4 NLDS win against the San Diego Padres.

Milwaukee's relievers have thrown 9 2/3 scoreless innings in the NLCS so far. If Gasser gets into any trouble on Wednesday, the Brewers could quickly pivot to their bullpen, especially after an off day on Tuesday.