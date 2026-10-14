Probable Starting Pitchers for Brewers and Dodgers in NLCS Game 3
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The 2026 National League Championship Series is shifting to California with the Los Angeles Dodgers just two losses away from elimination.
The Milwaukee Brewers took a 2-0 lead in the NLCS with a 7-4 win over the Dodgers in Game 2 on Monday. Right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto only gave Los Angeles 2 2/3 innings as the Game 2 starter, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out just one. Meanwhile, Brewers right-hander Logan Henderson gave up four runs (two earned) in his second career postseason start. But Milwaukee's bullpen followed that up with five flawless frames of relief, helping the Brewers secure the first two home games of this best-of-seven series.
Here's the pitching matchup for Game 3 of the 2026 NLCS.
Dodgers
The Dodgers will hand the ball to another high-profile pitcher for what some fans might consider a must-win game on Wednesday. Left-hander Blake Snell is expected to start Game 3 for Los Angeles. The 33-year-old started Game 2 of the Dodgers' National League Division Series matchup with the Atlanta Braves, tossing 3 2/3 innings of one-run ball.
Snell threw just 42 2/3 innings this year in nine regular-season starts, so it remains to be seen how deep he'll go in his upcoming outing. But after using seven relievers in Game 2 of the NLCS, the Dodgers will likely hope to get as many innings as possible from the two-time Cy Young Award winner. At the same time, with Los Angeles trailing 2-0 in this series, manager Dave Roberts may not hesitate to turn to his bullpen early and often depending on how Snell performs.
Brewers
While the Dodgers will trot out an All-Star with plenty of postseason experience on Wednesday, the Brewers will turn to a young hurler making just his second career playoff start. Left-hander Robert Gasser is scheduled to start for Milwaukee in Game 3 of the NLCS. The 27-year-old gave up one run over four innings in his first career postseason start during the Brewers' Game 4 NLDS win against the San Diego Padres.
Milwaukee's relievers have thrown 9 2/3 scoreless innings in the NLCS so far. If Gasser gets into any trouble on Wednesday, the Brewers could quickly pivot to their bullpen, especially after an off day on Tuesday.
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Justin Binkowski is a lifelong baseball fan returning to cover the sport he loves after spending nearly a decade writing about video games. Before his time as managing editor at Dot Esports, Binkowski attended King's College in Wilkes-Barre, PA, where he was also a relief pitcher on the school's baseball team. While in college, Binkowski was a media relations intern for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders during the 2014 season.Follow JBinkk