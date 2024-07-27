Randy Arozarena Says Farewell to Tampa Bay Rays Following Trade to Seattle Mariners
Randy Land may not be Randy Land anymore, but the eponymous All-Star outfielder wasn't ready to leave town just yet.
The Tampa Bay Rays traded Randy Arozarena to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for two prospects and a player to be named later on Thursday night, marking an end to his five-year stint in St. Petersburg, Florida. During his time with the Rays, Arozarena had established himself as a fan favorite, even if his production in 2024 no longer matched his reputation.
As was reported Friday morning, Arozarena isn't joining the Mariners until Saturday. That gave the 29-year-old slugger some time to get his affairs in order, as well as make one last stop at Tropicana Field.
Arozarena leapt at the opportunity to return to his now-former team's home ballpark on Friday night. He and his family watched part of the Rays' game against the Cincinnati Reds from the left field bleachers, soaking in the environment where he rose to stardom from a whole new vantage point.
Arozarena eventually left his seats in the bottom of the fifth inning, overriding his security detail to shake hands with Rays fans on his way out.
After joining the Rays in 2020, Arozarena hit .255 with 85 home runs, 289 RBI, 94 stolen bases, a .786 OPS and an 11.8 WAR. He won American League Rookie of the Year in 2021 and was named an All-Star in 2023.
Arozarena also won ALCS MVP back in 2020, establishing himself as a key piece of Tampa Bay's young core en route to the franchise's second pennant. He hit .349 with 11 home runs, 17 RBI, two stolen bases and an 1.138 OPS in 28 postseason appearances for the Rays.
This season, however, Arozarena was batting .211 with 15 home runs, 37 RBI, 16 stolen bases, a .712 OPS and a 0.8 WAR.
With an $8.1 million salary and one year of arbitration remaining, the Rays decided it was time to move on from Arozarena. After taking a trip down memory lane on Friday, Arozarena will have to move on as well.
