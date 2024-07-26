Here's When Randy Arozarena is Expected to Report to the Seattle Mariners
After being acquired by the Seattle Mariners on Thursday night in a massive trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, outfielder Randy Arozarena is expected to report to the team on Saturday, per Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times.
M's fans were undoubtedly hoping that Arozarena could get to Chicago in time to play on Friday night, but that's not the case. While usually not a big deal, the M's have been operating with a skeleton crew offensively in the absence of JP Crawford and Julio Rodriguez, so any extra day with Arozarena would have been helpful.
When he does get to Seatle, Arozarena will instantly plop into the middle of the Mariners order. Though he's hitting only .211, he's been of the hotter hitters in baseball over the last two months. He has 15 homers and 37 RBI through 350 at-bats. He's also stolen 16 bases and plays good defense. Conversely, the Mariners have the worst collective batting average in baseball and are at or near the bottom in several other offensive categories.
When Rodriguez is back, the M's will have a more formidable outfield with Arozarena likely pairing with a Luke Raley/Mitch Haniger platoon. Arozarena can play all three outfield positions and is under contract through the 2026 season, meaning the M's will have his services for this year and two more seasons.
The Mariners and White Sox will kick off their series on Friday night with first pitch coming at 5:05 p.m. PT. George Kirby will take the mound for Seattle against rookie right-hander Drew Thorpe.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST EPISODE IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out. In this episode, we look back at the the M's recent stretch of poor play and how the M's actually got to this point. Furthermore, we discuss whether or not Scott Servais or Jerry Dipoto should hold onto their jobs and we're joined by Ben Ranieri of SEALEVEL and Teren Kowatsch of Mariners on SI. CLICK HERE:
M's MAKE A TRADE DEADLINE SPLASH: The Mariners acquired outfielder Randy Arozarena from the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday night, making the first big splash of the trade deadline season. CLICK HERE:
CAMMY OFFERS SUGGESTION: Mariners' legend Mike Cameron has an outside-the-box idea for how to help the Mariners offense get going again. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: