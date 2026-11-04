Former Yankees Star Mark Teixeira Wins Texas House Seat

Former Yankees star Mark Teixeira defeated Democrat Kristen Hook in Texas' 21st Congressional District election on Tuesday night.

“Tonight’s victory belongs to the people of Texas’s 21st District,” Teixeira said in a statement on X. “I’m not going to Washington for myself, but rather to be a strong, responsive voice for every family in this district. Together, we can build a better future for our families, our neighbors, and every community across Texas 21. I’m excited to get to work.”

Thank you to my family, friends, campaign staff, and the countless supporters who stood with us during this campaign. We could not have won this race without every person who knocked on doors, worked the polls, hosted events, and pitched in to help the cause. I am truly grateful… pic.twitter.com/64fcE7z3DJ — Mark Teixeira (@teixeiramark25) November 4, 2026

Teixeira, who played eight seasons in New York and won a World Series with the Yankees in 2009, is a Republican who was endorsed by President Donald Trump. Texas’s 21st Congressional District includes portions of San Antonio and Austin.

Teixeira played 14 seasons in Major League Baseball. He got his start with the Texas Rangers and then played for both the Braves and Angels before joining the Yankees in December of 2008 on an eight-year, $180 million deal. The switch-hitting first baseman finished his career with 1,862 hits, 409 home runs and 1,298 RBI. He won five Gold Gloves and three Silver Sluggers. He was also a three-time All-Star.

Former NFL sideline reporter Michele Tafoya, meanwhile, lost her U.S. Senate race in Minnesota to Democrat Peggy Flanagan.

BREAKING: Michele Tafoya announces she just got off the phone with Peggy Flanagan to concede. pic.twitter.com/c4Lv2lyZ7b — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 4, 2026

Former NFL kicker Jay Feely is currently trailing Democrat Amish Shah in Arizona’s 1st Congressional District election but the race has yet to be called.