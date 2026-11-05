MLB's New Proposal Does Nothing to Bridge Main Divide With Players As Lockout Looms

Major League Baseball’s owners made their latest proposal to the MLB Players Association on Tuesday. As expected, it was dead on arrival. With the current collective bargaining agreement set to expire on Dec. 1, the two sides remain in different universes when it comes to the future of baseball’s economics.

The basic outline was fairly simple. The owners proposed a salary cap set at $258.2 million and a salary floor of $180.2 million. They also proposed delaying implementation until 2028 because, at this point, it would be nearly impossible for teams to adjust before the ’27 season. The offer represented a 50–50 split of projected revenue in ’28, though the players’ share would include hundreds of millions allocated for amateur signing bonuses.

Based on current spending levels, MLB projects eight teams would need to reduce payroll by a combined $528 million, while 12 would need to increase spending by $636 million.

It’s worth noting that under the league’s proposal, teams would not be required to hit the salary floor every season. Instead, they could spend as little as 90% of that number as long as their spending meets the required threshold over a three-year period. The cap total would also include player benefits.

MLB issued a statement explaining the reasoning behind its proposal:



This proposal would allow a smoother transition into the cap and floor system without delaying key player benefits, including earlier free agency, a $1 million minimum salary, a 30% increase to the pre-arbitration bonus pool, and transactional reform that will reduce roster churn. The projected salary cap and floor for 2028 continues to provide more money for major league players while leveling the playing field and giving more teams the ability to participate in the free agent market and retain their homegrown stars so that every fan believes their team has a fair chance to win it all.

Contingent on the union accepting the salary cap and floor system, the league would agree to earlier free agency for players 30 and older, reducing the number of service years required from six to five. It would also increase the minimum salary from $780,000 to $900,000, while making it $1 million for some players. The pre-arbitration bonus pool would be increased from $50 million to $65 million. The owners have also proposed changing the qualifying offer system as players requested in their last proposal. Signing a free agent would no longer require a team to forfeit draft picks. MLB also proposed distributing the players’ share of 2026 competitive balance tax proceeds as bonuses based on service time. Players who earned a full year of service would receive $285,000, with smaller payments going to those who accumulated less time.

The union, which has consistently opposed a salary cap, was unmoved by the proposal.

“Coming off another incredible season of baseball, MLB owners continue to propose blowing up the current system and replacing it with one designed to line their pockets and increase their franchise values,” the MLBPA said in a statement. “Players stand ready to negotiate in good faith toward a new CBA that will capitalize on our sport's unprecedented momentum and benefit players, clubs, and fans alike.”

Mets second baseman Marcus Semien is one of eight player representatives on the players union’s executive subcommittee. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In its recent proposal, the union called for keeping the current competitive balance framework in place, but increasing team spending levels. The players requested a $300 million competitive balance tax threshold, an increase from the current $244 million level. They also proposed raising the minimum salary to $1.5 million and increasing the pre-arbitration bonus pool to $180 million.

The divide between the two sides remains enormous. Owners want to radically change baseball’s economic structure with a salary cap and floor, while players want to preserve an economic system that allows teams to spend freely. The concessions offered by MLB did nothing to bridge that gap.

Owners last made a concerted push for a salary cap during the infamous 1994–95 labor dispute. Players held firm and refused to accept a cap. The resulting strike lasted 232 days and wiped out the final months of the 1994 season, including the World Series. Baseball had to put in years of work to regain the trust of its fans. The fight over a salary cap isn’t new, and we’ve already seen how it nearly tore the sport apart.

Little movement is expected over the next month, meaning a lockout is all but assured. The only question is how long it will last. In December 2021, the owners locked the players out during negotiations, and it took 99 days for a deal to come together. But that dispute was over the terms of baseball’s existing economic system, while this time owners want to replace it entirely.

As the clock ticks down to the first day of December, baseball’s power brokers are nowhere closer to a deal.