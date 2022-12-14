Skip to main content

San Francisco Giants in Contract Talks with Dansby Swanson (REPORT)

The San Francisco Giants have been in contact with free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson about a potential contract, MLB insider Jon Morosi reports.
The San Francisco Giants and free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson have been in contact this week about a potential contract, MLB insider Jon Morosi reports.

Morosi also noted that, 'Swanson's free agent decision is not believed to be imminent.'

In addition to the Atlanta Braves, Swanson has also recently been linked to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals.

In addition to Swanson, the Giants are reportedly interested in free agent shortstop Carlos Correa.

The Giants were unable to land free agent outfielder Aaron Judge, who signed a nine-year contract to return to the New York Yankees last week. Correa is the most attractive free agent remaining, and appears to be in-line for a lucrative contract that should be comparable to the 11-year, $300 million deal Trea Turner received from the Philadelphia Phillies last week, and the 10-year, $325 million contract Corey Seager signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers last winter.

The Giants have been linked to a number of high-profile free agents in recent years, dating back to when the club courted Bryce Harper four years ago. However, the Giants haven't seemed to be able to land any of them. Perhaps they will get their guy this winter. It remains to be seen whether that guy is Swanson or Correa.

