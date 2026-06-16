Twins vs. Rangers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 16

An interesting American League series shifts to Game 2 on Tuesday, June 16, as the Minnesota Twins picked up a road win over the Texas Rangers in their series opener on Monday night.

These teams are both third in their respective divisions, though the Rangers (two games under .500) have a slightly better record. Texas has a positive run differential (plus-4) this season while the Twins (minus-40) have been outscored by quite a bit.

On Tuesday, the Twins have righty Zebby Matthews (5.20 ERA) on the mound for the seventh time this season, and he’s struggled with the long ball in 2026. That is something to keep in mind for a player prop pick later on in this article.

On the Rangers’ side, right-hander Kumar Rocker (3.56 ERA) has allowed three or fewer runs in 11 of his 13 appearances this season and is looking to keep that going at home.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for the second game of this series between two fringe playoff contenders in the American League.

Twins vs. Rangers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Twins +1.5 (-180)

Rangers -1.5 (+148)

Moneyline

Twins: +119

Rangers: -143

Total

8 (Over -116/Under -103)

Twins vs. Rangers Probable Pitchers

Minnesota: Zebby Matthews (2-4, 5.20 ERA)

Texas: Kumar Rocker (2-5, 3.56 ERA)

Twins vs. Rangers How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 16

Time: 8:05 p.m. EST

Venue: Globe Life Field

How to Watch (TV): Twins.TV, Rangers Sports Network

Twins record: 34-40

Rangers record: 35-37

Twins vs. Rangers Best MLB Prop Bets

Rangers Best MLB Prop Bet

Jake Burger to Hit a Home Run (+428)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Burger could be worth a bet against Matthews:

Texas Rangers slugger Jake Burger has 12 home runs in the 2026 season, and he’s been red hot over the last week, hitting over .300 with a pair of long balls.

Burger has better splits against left-handed pitching in 2026 – he’s facing righty Zebby Matthews on Tuesday night – but he does have eight of his home runs against righties.

This is a pretty intriguing matchup for the Rangers first baseman, as Matthews has a 5.20 ERA and has allowed eight home runs in just six starts in 2026.

Twins vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick

This is an interesting matchup since Matthews and Rocker have very different advanced profiles so far this season.

Rocker has a sub-4.00 actual ERA, but his expected ERA (4.70) ranks in just the 28th percentile. He’s also in the 20th percentile in expected batting average against, a sign that he’s due for some regression as the season goes along.

As for Matthews, he’s had two starts with seven runs allowed, yet his expected ERA sits at 3.77 and his expected BAA ranks in the 73rd percentile.

Despite that, I have a hard time trusting him on the road for a Twins team that is 14-21 away from Target Field this season.

Rocker has led the Rangers to a 6-7 mark in his 13 outings, and even though Texas is under .500 overall this season, the positive run differential signals that the Rangers may be one of the better teams in a shaky AL West.

I’ll take a shot on them to even this series on Tuesday night.

Pick: Rangers Moneyline (-143 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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