Mets vs. Reds Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 16

Monday’s series opener between the New York Mets and Cincinnati Reds was a shellacking, as Cincy scored nine runs in the first two innings on its way to a 12-0 win.

Chase Burns tossed five scoreless innings to continue his impressive 2026 season, and the Reds are back to .500 at home (18-18) this season heading into Tuesday’s Game 2.

Cincy has right-hander Brady Singer (5.61 ERA) on the mound against New York’s Kodai Senga (9.00 ERA), who has allowed more hits (26) and runs (21) than innings pitched (20.0) in the 2026 season.

Oddsmakers have set the Mets as favorites in this game, a sign that they don’t trust the Reds with Singer on the bump. The veteran right-hander ranks in just the seventh percentile in expected ERA this season, and Cincy is just 5-8 in his 13 outings.

I’m eyeing a few plays for this game, including a player prop for New York star Juan Soto.

Mets vs. Reds Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Mets -1.5 (+129)

Reds +1.5 (-155)

Moneyline

Mets: -125

Reds: +104

Total

9.5 (Over -117/Under -103)

Mets vs. Reds Probable Pitchers

New York: Kodai Senga (0-4, 9.00 ERA)

Cincinnati: Brady Singer (2-6, 5.61 ERA)

Mets vs. Reds How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 16

Time: 7:10 p.m. EST

Venue: Great American Ball Park

How to Watch (TV): SNY, Reds.TV

Mets record: 32-40

Reds record: 34-37

Mets vs. Reds Best MLB Prop Bets

Mets Best MLB Prop Bet

Juan Soto to Hit a Home Run (+222)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Soto is a great target against Cincinnati:

Soto has 15 home runs in the 2026 season, and he’s hitting over .400 with a pair of homers over the last week of action. The All-Star outfielder has dominated right-handed pitching, homering 11 times while posting a batting average over .300 and an OPS over 1.000.

That’s a good sign for Soto on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, who are sending righty Brady Singer to the mound for Game 2 of this series. Singer has a 5.61 ERA in the 2026 season, allowing 17 home runs across 13 appearances.

Soto has fared well against Singer in his career, going 4-for-10 with a double and an OPS of 1.000. He’s never homered against Singer, but Great American Ball Park has the second-highest “HR Mark” in Statcast’s Park Factor metrics . So, this is one of the stadiums that sees the most home runs in the league.

I think Soto is worth a look – even at this short price – on Tuesday night.

Mets vs. Reds Prediction and Pick

I don’t want to put my faith in either of these starting pitchers on Tuesday, so I’m targeting the OVER after Cincy hung 12 runs on New York in the series opener.

The Mets have been one of the worst offenses in MLB this season, ranking 27th in runs scored, 29th in OPS and 29th in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+), but they should be able to find some success against Singer.

The Reds right-hander ranks in the seventh percentile in expected ERA and expected BAA, while also ranking in the 13th percentile or worse in strikeout percentage, average exit velocity against and barrel percentage.

On the Mets’ side of things, Senga ranks in the 26th percentile in expected ERA and has multiple outings this season where he allowed seven runs. Cincy is just 23rd in the league in wRC+, but it did have a ton of success against Tobias Myers and the New York bullpen on Monday.

The OVER has also hit in 61.4 percent of the Red’s games this season – the third-best mark in the league.

I think we could see another high-scoring affair on June 16.

Pick: OVER 9.5 (-117 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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