Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 17

The Toronto Blue Jays are looking to build on Tuesday night’s 5-1 win when they face off against the Boston Red Sox in the middle game of a three-game set.

Both of these AL East squads have been up and down recently, with Toronto going 5-4 in its last nine and Boston winning two of its last eight games.

It’s an intriguing pitching matchup between Max Scherzer and Jake Bennett, as the rookie was seven years old when the veteran made his MLB debut back in 2008.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Blue Jays vs. Red Sox on Wednesday, June 17.

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Blue Jays +1.5 (-187)

Red Sox -1.5 (+153)

Moneyline

Blue Jays +108

Red Sox -131

Total

9.5 (Over -105/Under -114)

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers

Blue Jays: Max Scherzer (1-4, 10.23 ERA)

Red Sox: Jake Bennett (1-2, 5.28 ERA)

Max Scherzer yielded five runs on as many hits (two home runs) in just 3.1 innings against the Phillies in his return from the injured list last week.

Jake Bennett is finding his way in the majors. He allowed four runs on seven hits in five innings against the Rays last time out in his first start in over a month.

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, June 17

Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Fenway Park

How to Watch (TV): SN1, NESN

Blue Jays record: 35-38

Red Sox record: 29-41

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bets

Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bet

Max Scherzer UNDER 14.5 Outs (-117)

Max Scherzer hasn’t been able to give the Blue Jays much length this season. He’s made it through more than 3.1 innings in just two starts this season, going six innings on March 31 and April 18.

The veteran threw 82 pitches in each of his last two starts but only recorded 10 and 7 outs in those two outings.

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick

I faded Scherzer last week, and it worked out well, but Bennett doesn’t give me a ton of confidence to take the Red Sox at a -131 price.

I’ll instead fade both starters and go with the OVER tonight at Fenway Park. Each team should be able to get a small handful of runs off the starter and then hopefully add on against the bullpen.

Pick: OVER 9.5 (-105)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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