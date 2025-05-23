Toronto Blue Jays Congratulate Canada Native on Winning NBA MVP Award
Earlier this week, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named the NBA's Most Valuable Player, prompting a shoutout from his hometown Toronto Blue Jays.
"SGA" is from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, and is a noted Jays fan.
The Jays posted the following note on social media:
MVP Shai sounds good to us !
Congrats to Hamilton’s own, SGA!
The 26-year-old, who played his college basketball at Kentucky, averaged 32.7 ppg for the Thunder, who were the best team in the Western Conference. He averaged 6.4 assists and 5.0 rebounds as well.
He had 38 points on Thursday night as the Thunder moved out to a 2-0 series lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals. Oklahoma City is trying to advance to the NBA Finals, where they'd meet either the New York Knicks or Indiana Pacers.
Gilgeous-Alexander also represented Canada at the 2024 Paris Olympics and looks like a foundational piece for the national team moving forward.
As for the Blue Jays themselves, they are also in the midst of a nice stretch, as they just swept away the San Diego Padres at Rogers Centre.
They'll be back in action on Friday night when they travel to Tampa to take on the Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field.
First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET as left-hander Eric Lauer starts for Toronto against dynamic righty Drew Rasmussen. Lauer is 1-0 with a 2.25 ERA while Rasmussen, who's battled several arm injuries in the past, is 2-4 with a 2.93.
Related MLB Stories
HISTORY-MAKING PERFORMANCE: Garrett Crochet, who was acquired this offseason by the Red Sox, is in a rare class of pitchers through his first 11 starts. CLICK HERE:
STEADY FRANKIE: Francisco Lindor, in his 11th year, just joined a special group of shortstops with his latest home run. CLICK HERE:
REPEAT PERFORMANCE? The Tigers are on a run unlike anything they've seen since they won the World Series in 1984. CLICK HERE: