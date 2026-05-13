The Yankees Are Uniquely Prepared to Navigate a Max Fried Injury

The Yankees have been MLB’s best team on the mound through the first month and a half of the 2026 season, but their esteemed rotation took a blow on Wednesday when Max Fried was removed from his start against the Orioles early with an elbow injury.

Fried exited the game after three innings. He threw 61 pitches and surrendered three runs while striking out two batters and walking one hitter. MLB's highest-paid left-handed pitcher entered Wednesday leading the majors in innings pitched and home run rate, having allowed just one homer this season—a remarkable feat for someone whose home field is Yankee Stadium.

Fried is going for imaging on Thursday, and the team described the injury as being left elbow posterior soreness. The lefty spoke about the injury after the game, saying the ailment was a hyperextension that made it difficult to warm up each inning, describing the pain as being similar to when you “bang the back of that elbow, tricep area.”

Regarding a potential stint on the IL, Fried made clear he doesn’t expect this to be a long-term injury, even noting that he’s hopeful he’ll be available to make his next start. Tentatively, Fried would be in line to make his next start on Tuesday against the Blue Jays, but the results of his imaging will determine his availability going forward.

If he does require a trip on the IL, the Yankees are uniquely positioned to navigate his absence. New York started the season with both Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon on the IL, and recently opted to send former Rookie of the Year Luis Gil to Triple A. Rodon has already returned to action, having made his season debut in the series against the Brewers.

Four-man rotation a possibility

To start the season, the Yankees deployed a four-man rotation, thanks to some opportunistic rest days in their schedule. With Fried out, Gil would’ve been the likely replacement, but he also is on the IL while dealing with shoulder inflammation, and won’t be back for several weeks.

It’s possible the Yankees will temporarily revert back to the four-man starting rotation until Cole is ready to return, which should be in late May or early June. They have two off days between now and the end of the month, including one on Thursday, so they can get their starters the additional rest they need. The rotation would consist of Cam Schlittler, Rodon, Will Warren and Ryan Weathers. Cole could join that group when he’s activated from the injured list.

Possible reinforcements

Alternatively, if the team feels that a five-man rotation is required until Cole’s return, it could call up Elmer Rodriguez from Triple A. Rodriguez has already made two starts for the Yankees this season, and though he wasn’t particularly effective, he could fill in until Fried and Cole are ready to roll again.

A bullpen game also remains a possibility. New York used Paul Blackburn as an opener during their game against the Rangers on May 7, and could potentially ask the former All-Star starter to handle multiple innings of work before passing the baton to the bullpen.

Ultimately, the Yankees were merely weeks away from having to make a difficult decision when it comes to their rotation. All of their regular starters have been pitching well this season, and when Cole returns, New York was going to have to decide whether it would be Weathers or Warren that would move out of the rotation to make room for the former AL Cy Young winner. Now, with Fried potentially looking at an IL stint, that decision may have been made for them.

Losing Fried would be a big blow for the Yankees, especially with Gil also on the shelf. But with reinforcements almost ready to return to the fold, they won’t be shorthanded for very long, even if Fried does have to miss extended time.

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