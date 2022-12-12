Skip to main content
You Won't Believe What William Contreras Tweeted After Braves Traded Him

All-Star catcher William Contreras took to Twitter after the Atlanta Braves traded him to the Milwaukee Brewers, as part of a three-team trade centered around Sean Murphy from the Oakland Athletics. Contreras simply tweeted out eight broken-heart emojis, with no words.
The Atlanta Braves made a blockbuster trade Monday afternoon, acquiring catcher Sean Murphy from the Oakland Athletics for catchers William Contreras and Manny Pina, along with prospects. The Braves added an exceptional defensive catcher. Contreras though, appears to be less than thrilled that he was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers in the three-team deal.

Contreras took to Twitter two hours after the trade was reported on.

Contreras tweeted eight broken-heart emojis, with no words added.

Tell us how you really feel, William.

It's the first time in Contreras' career that he has been traded. Contreras' tweet as an interesting look at the real life of players. A lot of the time, fans don't think about real-life affects a trade can have on a player, and how it can affect a player mentally and emotionally.

Contreras will say goodbye to his teammates and enter a new clubhouse, moving to a new city. His time with the Braves is over, for now at least.

