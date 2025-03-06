MMA Knockout

UFC 313 pre-fight press conference live stream for Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Check out a live stream and replay of the pre-fight press conference for UFC 313.

Drew Beaupre

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

We’re now just a couple days away from UFC 313, and that means the event’s pre-fight press conference is set to go down tonight (March 6).

UFC 313 Pre-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The main event of UFC 313 is a light heavyweight title bout between defending champion Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev, who fought to a draw with former titleholder Jan Blachowicz in his first crack at UFC gold in 2022.

UFC releases two veterans following Fight Night losses last weekend

Alex Pereira reacts after defeating Khalil Rountree Jr. in a light heavyweight title bout during UFC 307 at Delta Center.
Alex Pereira reacts after defeating Khalil Rountree Jr. in a light heavyweight title bout during UFC 307 at Delta Center. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The card’s co-main event will see Justin Gaethje attempt to get back into the win column when he rematches Rafael Fiziev, who is stepping in on short-notice after Dan Hooker withdrew from the event with a hand injury.

Justin Gaethje ights Rafael Fiziev during UFC 286 at O2 Arena.
Justin Gaethje ights Rafael Fiziev during UFC 286 at O2 Arena. / Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

The UFC 313 main card also features a matchup between top strawweight contenders Amanda Lemos and Iasmin Lucindo, plus another pair of highly-anticipated lightweight bouts with Jalin Turner taking on Ignacio Bahamondes and King Green kicking off the PPV against Mauricio Ruffy.

Bobby Green fights Jim Miller during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena.
Bobby Green fights Jim Miller during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The UFC 313 prelims also promise plenty of exciting action, and standout bouts include the heavyweight matchup between #5-ranked contender Curtis Blaydes and the debuting Rizvan Kuniev and a flyweight tilt featuring Rei Tsuruya and Joshua Van.

Dana White reveals massive update on Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall fight

The UFC 313 pre-fight press conference is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET, and you can watch all of the proceedings below courtesy of the UFC.

Be sure to check back with MMA Knockout tomorrow for UFC 313 weigh-in coverage as well as staff predictions for every main card matchup, and on Saturday night we’ll be bringing you live results and highlights from all the action at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

More UFC & MMA News

• Dana White reveals surprising new business venture outside of the UFC

• ‘The Hulk for a reason!’ Modestas Bukauskas talks Ion Cutelaba fight at UFC 315

'DBX1' comes to Miami featuring former UFC middleweight title challenger

• Netflix follows up Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson with all-women boxing card at MSG

Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.

Follow MMA Knockout on TwitterInstagram and Facebook.

Published
Drew Beaupre
DREW BEAUPRE

Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.

Home/News