UFC 313 pre-fight press conference live stream for Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev
We’re now just a couple days away from UFC 313, and that means the event’s pre-fight press conference is set to go down tonight (March 6).
UFC 313 Pre-Fight Press Conference Live Stream
The main event of UFC 313 is a light heavyweight title bout between defending champion Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev, who fought to a draw with former titleholder Jan Blachowicz in his first crack at UFC gold in 2022.
The card’s co-main event will see Justin Gaethje attempt to get back into the win column when he rematches Rafael Fiziev, who is stepping in on short-notice after Dan Hooker withdrew from the event with a hand injury.
The UFC 313 main card also features a matchup between top strawweight contenders Amanda Lemos and Iasmin Lucindo, plus another pair of highly-anticipated lightweight bouts with Jalin Turner taking on Ignacio Bahamondes and King Green kicking off the PPV against Mauricio Ruffy.
The UFC 313 prelims also promise plenty of exciting action, and standout bouts include the heavyweight matchup between #5-ranked contender Curtis Blaydes and the debuting Rizvan Kuniev and a flyweight tilt featuring Rei Tsuruya and Joshua Van.
The UFC 313 pre-fight press conference is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET, and you can watch all of the proceedings below courtesy of the UFC.
Be sure to check back with MMA Knockout tomorrow for UFC 313 weigh-in coverage as well as staff predictions for every main card matchup, and on Saturday night we’ll be bringing you live results and highlights from all the action at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.
