Ex-UFC Champion Fires Back at Fans for Criticizing Quality of UFC 332 Fight Card

One of the biggest names scheduled to compete at UFC 332 isn’t thrilled with how the card has come under fire from combat sports fans.

Scheduled to take place at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT on October 3, UFC 332 was a hot topic of discussion over the last couple months as fans patiently waited for news regarding what title fight would serve as the night’s main event.

Following initial reports that the promotion was targeting Valentina Shevchenko’s next flyweight title defense against Natália Silva, news broke earlier this month that Shevchenko had unfortunately suffered a serious injury and would be vacating her title.

UFC 322 Will Crown New Women's Flyweight Champion After Valentina Shevchenko Injury

With Shevchenko sidelined, the UFC acted quickly to put together a fight between Silva and Cong Wang for the vacant women’s flyweight belt as the main attraction for UFC 332.

Valentina Shevchenko (red gloves) walks out before the womens flyweight championship bout against Zhang Weili (not pictured) during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The rest of the card does features several major names and significant bouts but is admittedly a bit lackluster compared to what fans have come to expect from numbered UFC events, and this week the only former UFC titleholder on the card has come to the defense of UFC 332.

Ex-UFC Champion Deiveson Figueiredo Defends UFC 322 Card

Speaking with Guilherme Cruz this week, former UFC Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo admitted that he’s a bit frustrated by the way fans have reacted to the current slate of fights for UFC 332.

Umar Nurmagomedov (red gloves) fights Deiveson Figueiredo (blue gloves) during UFC 324 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“About the [UFC 332] criticism, it’s a little annoying. But I’m sure that all the fighters the UFC put on the card are ready to have a great fight, you know? And what looks weak can become strong…I admit that I didn’t expect [to be the co-main event]. But there were some complications on the card, and I moved up to do the co-main event, you know? I’m happy, man. Once again, I see the UFC valuing me, giving me great fights, great cards.”

Henry Cejudo (red gloves) fights Payton Talbott (blue gloves) during UFC 323 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As mentioned by Figueiredo, “Deus Da Guerra” is scheduled to meet Payton Talbott in a huge bantamweight clash that will serve as the co-main event for UFC 332.

Can Deiveson Figueiredo Snap Two-Fight Skid at UFC 322?

The fight is a significant one for the bantamweight rankings and for Figueiredo’s hopes of claiming a second UFC belt, as the Brazilian currently finds himself on a two-fight skid after he was submitted by Song Yadong in the main event of UFC Macau earlier this year.

Deiveson Figueiredo during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

That loss left the 38-year-old on a 1-4 run dating back to late 2024, but prior to that he kicked off his time in the UFC bantamweight division with three-straight victories after making the move up from flyweight.

Natália Silva & Cong Wang Get Massive Opportunites in Salt Lake City

Given his championship pedigree and success in the UFC, Figueiredo is arguably a bigger name than either of the women that will be fighting for vacant flyweight gold in the UFC 332 main event.

Natalia Silva (red gloves) fights Rose Namajunas (blue gloves) during UFC 324 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One thing that can’t be argued is the fact that Silva has earned her crack at a UFC title, as the 29-year-old is 8-0 since joining the UFC in 2022 and defeated three former UFC champions in her last three fights.

Wang Cong during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matching Silva up with Cong for the vacant title came as a bit more of a surprise to many fans, but “The Joker” has won four-straight bouts since her stunning upset loss to Gabriella Fernandes in 2024, and she also defeated future UFC Hall of Famer Shevchenko in a kickboxing title fight in 2015.