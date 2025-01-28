Former UFC double-champ Conor McGregor has hilarious interaction with NBA star
Former UFC double-champion Conor McGregor is doing everything but fighting.
McGregor Sizes Up Brook Lopez During NBA Game
Whether it's cutting promos for BKFC, presidential inaugurations, or otherwise, McGregor has not set foot in the Octagon in nearly four years. It remains unknown if he'll decide to return to combat sports, but he's having fun for now.
McGregor, not particularly known for being a prominent celebrity at U.S.-based sporting events, was seen courtside at an NBA game between the Utah Jazz and Milwaukee Bucks Monday night. Although the Bucks prevailed 125-110 to improve to 8-2 in their last 10 games, it was McGregor who stole the show.
Minutes before halftime and with the Bucks ahead 52-46, McGregor took a moment to greet the giant that is 7-foot-1 center Brook Lopez.
Although it is unclear what the pair said to each other, it's apparent both of them had a commical interaction.
No UFC Return In Sight For "The Notorious"
McGregor has been linked to several fights since a gruesome leg injury halted his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier. Most notably, McGregor was scheduled to finally fight Michael Chandler after the pair coached TUF 31 against each other in the spring of 2023.
It didn't happen, as the would-be UFC 303 main event between the two was postponed last June. Chandler would go on to rematch former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, losing by unanimous decision after nearly having a heroic fifth-round comeback.
The fight has not been rescheduled, as UFC CEO Dana White has dismissed mentioning both names in the same sentence, much less teasing the possible rebooking. White has stated in several interviews that if McGregor were to fight, it would be near the end of the year.
That said, the UFC has rolled on without the Irish superstar with little issue, hosting weekly events all but 10 weeks out of the year and seeing several stars emerge in McGregor's hiatus – two of them being Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev and Lightht Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira.
For now, McGregor's MMA career continues its in-limbo trajectory with no end in sight.
