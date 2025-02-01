How to watch UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia & betting odds for Adesanya vs. Imavov
The UFC returns from a week off to begin a stretch of 10 consecutive cards. The promotional tour, if you will, begins Saturday.
Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov
UFC Saudi Arabia is headlined by a five-round middleweight attraction between former middleweight champion and No. 2-ranked contender Israel Adesanya (24-4 MMA, 13-4 UFC) and No. 5-ranked Nassourdine Imavov (15-4 MMA, 7-2, 1 NC UFC).
Adesanya is attempting to earn his first win in nearly two years. He came up short last August against long-time rival, current UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus Du Plessis (22-2 MMA, 8-0 UFC), losing by a fourth-round rear-naked-choke at UFC 305.
The fight marks Adesanya's first non-title bout since Feb. 2019, defeating now-retired Anderson Silva by decision at UFC 234, part of a then-20-fight unbeaten streak.
Despite a 2-3 record in his last five Octagon outings, UFC CEO Dana Whitedisagrees with the potential notion that Adesanya, 35, is on his way out of the sport.
White On Adesanya's Fighting Future
White spoke with The Mac Life to discuss the card and some future promotional plans, addressing Adesanya's career trajectory holistically.
"Listen, he's already cemented his legacy," White said Friday. "I mean, he's one of the greatest [fighters] ever in kickboxing. To make the transition to MMA and to do what he's done, in the UFC, is unbelievable. Whatever happens with Israel Adesanya, there's no crossroads for him. The guy's an absolute legend. He's one of the best [fighters] to ever do it in all of combat sports. So tomorrow night [against Imavov] is just another night for him."
Adesanya has won five UFC fights by KO/TKO, his most recent in his MMA rematch with current UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira (12-2 MMA, 9-1 UFC), to regain his belt at the time.
Imavov has six wins by KO and four by submission, having won three in a row last year after falling short against former champion Sean Strickland (29-6 MMA, 16-6 UFC).
The card gets underway at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT with the prelims, followed by the main card at noon ET/9 a.m. PT. All 11 fights stream exclusively on ESPN+ in the United States.
UFC Fight Night predictions for Adesanya vs. Imavov main card and prelims
UFC Saudi Arabia Bout Order & Odds
Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook as of Friday evening at press time.
UFC Saudi Arabia Main Card (Noon ET/9 a.m. PT ESPN+)
- Main Event: Israel Adesanya (-155) vs. Nassourdine Imavov (+130), middleweight
- Co-Main Event: Sharabutdin Magomedov (-185) vs. Michael Page (+154), middleweight
- Sergei Pavlovich (-285) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (+230), heavyweight
- Said Nurmagomedov (-166) vs. Vinicius Oliveira (+140), bantamweight
- Fares Ziam (+124) vs. Mike Davis (-148), lightweight
UFC Saudi Arabia Preliminary Card (9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT ESPN+)
- Featured Prelim: Muhammad Naimov (-310) vs. Kaan Ofli (+250), featherweight
- Shamil Gaziev (-340) vs. Thomas Petersen (+270), heavyweight
- Terrance McKinney (-625) vs. Damir Hadzovic (+455), lightweight
- Jasmine Jasudavicius (-258) vs. Mayra Bueno Silva (+210), flyweight
- Bogdan Grad (-102) vs. Lucas Alexander (-118), featherweight
- Hamdy Abdelwahab (-125) vs. Jamal Pogues (-105), heavyweight
