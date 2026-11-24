Another former UFC champion has called out Jiří Procházka following his loss at UFC Qatar last weekend.

Taking place at the Ali Bin Hamad Al-Attiyah Arena in Doha, the second-ever edition of UFC Qatar was headlined by former UFC light heavyweight titleholder Procházka and undefeated contender Navajo Stirling.

Following a main card that included the retirement of two-time UFC title challenger Brian Ortega, UFC Qatar closed out in brutal fashion when Stirling knocked Procházka out with just two seconds remaining in the second round.

Jiří Procházka Has Been Knocked Out in Back-to-Back UFC Fights

Procházka finds himself in uncharted territory following his latest loss, as he’s now on

the first two-fight skid of a professional MMA career that began in 2012 and includes a total of 40 fights.

Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) before the fight against Carlos Ulberg (blue gloves) during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 34-year-old was also knocked out in his only other outing this year at UFC 327, where he fought Stirling’s teammate Carlos Ulberg for the vacant light heavyweight belt but appeared to take his foot off the gas when Ulberg visibly injured his knee during the early going.

Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) fights Carlos Ulberg (blue gloves) during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stirling opted not to call for a title shot after UFC Qatar given his relationship to Ulberg, but an interim light heavyweight belt may be in the UFC’s plans for early 2027 given that “Black Jag” is still recovering from his knee injury and subsequent surgery.

Ex-UFC Champion Jan Blachowicz Calls Out Jiří Procházka

Only a few days removed from his latest loss, Procházka has already received an offer for his next fight from Jan Blachowicz.

“[Jiří Procházka ] Jura... Let’s fight. Now or never.”

Jan Błachowicz gets ready to fight Navajo Stirling (not shown) during UFC Fight Night at Belgrade Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A former UFC light heavyweight champion himself, Blachowicz was also knocked out by Stirling at UFC Belgrade in a fight that many viewed as Stirling’s first real test since joining the promotion.

Jan Blachowicz Looking for First UFC Win Since 2022

While Procházka has come up short in several bids to reclaim the UFC light heavyweight title, Blachowicz’s last championship bout came in 2022 and saw him fight to a split draw with Magomed Ankalaev.

Jan Blachowicz (red gloves) fights Magomed Ankalaev (blue gloves) during UFC 282 at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports

The Polish star came within a scorecard of significantly altering recent UFC history his next time out at UFC 291, as he dropped a split decision to Alex Pereira in the latter fighter’s first light heavyweight outing after he moved up from the middleweight division.

Jan Blachowicz (red gloves) fights Alex Pereira (blue gloves) during UFC 291 at Delta Center. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Overall, Blachowicz is 0-2-2 dating back to late 2022, as he also dropped a unanimous decision to Ulberg in March of last year before he fought to another draw with Bogdan Guskov at UFC 323 and missed out on an immediate rematch when Guskov was moved to UFC Saudi Arabia and replaced by Stirling.