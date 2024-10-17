KSW 99 Stream: How to Watch, Time, Channel & Full Card
Heavyweight sluggers headline KSW 99 this weekend as the promotion closes in on its one-hundredth PPV event. A wealth of Czech talent squares off against hopefuls from the Polish MMA scene, all vying for their time in the spotlight.
KSW 99 Time & Date
KSW 99 will stream live at 1 pm ET / 6 pm BST, on Saturday, October 19. Viewers can catch the stream on KSWTV or Viaplay, accessible through the KSW website.
KSW 99 Full Card
- Michal Sobeich (5-2) vs. Krol Kutyla (6-6); CW
- Viktor Cervinsky (4-1) vs. Adam Niedzwiedz (8-4-1); MW
- Matej Val (5-1) vs. Tobiasz Le (4-2); BW
- Hanka Gelnarova (0-0) vs. Dominika Steczkowska (0-1); FW
- Vojtech Garba (8-5) vs. Maciej Rozanski (14-5); LHW
- Josef Stummer (4-1) vs. Wojciech Kazieczko (4-2) FW
- Vasil Ducar (3-3) vs. Bartosz Kurek (2-0); LHW
- Jan Siroky (13-18) vs. Gino Van Steenis (5-1); LW
- Matus Juracek (11-3) vs. Kacper Koziorzebski (10-6); WW
- Michal Martinek (11-5) vs. Stefan Vojcak (8-1); HW
View KSW 99 fighter stats here.
